Natalie Dickinson is excited by the potential of her budding gymnasts.

Evie Mae Sangster was among a number of Suki talents who impressed in the Recreational Aerobic Code (RAC) section of the Gosport’s club’s recent event at Fareham Leisure Centre.

She starred in the pre-foundation group, while team-mate Lilly Skye Radford relished her debut in the foundation category.

Emilie Hamer was taking part in her second competition and achieved a personal best mark of 15.25.

And Dickinson was delighted to see her charges show a glimpse of their promise.

The head coach said: ‘Evie Mae competed for the first time and scored all of her skills.

‘We cannot wait to continue working with her and see what her future holds.

‘Lilly Skye said she loved it, too.’

RAC national development gymnasts Vivien Atkinson, Katie Sutton, Maya Trickett and Taylor Louise Bartle scored all of their skills.

Atkins and Bartle then teamed up for a personal best of 15.6 in their pair routine.

At group one level, Harmony Hamid recorded a new personal best for 2019, while Naeesha Santos and Lily Giles scored all of their skills.

Amanda Ebbutt brought the curtain down for Suki, clinching a gold medal with a score of 15.95.

Suki are next in action at the British Championships and NAC Cup at Liverpool.

That is followed by the Cardiff Open at Sophia Gardens on September 7-8 – for all four levels of aerobic gymnastics.