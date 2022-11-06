Suki Gymnastics Club claim two silvers at British Championships
Suki Gymnastics Club claimed two silver medals at the 2022 British Championships in Stoke-on-Trent.
Isabelle Bowers was second in the individual Foundation category, while Freya Meachen was runner-up in the Senior category, recording a personal best.
Results, National Level: Evie Mae (11th, National Development Individual, 15.10); Amiee (23rd – Age Group Individual, 15.00); Madeline (22nd – Age Group Individual, 15.00); Keira (25th – Age Group Individual, 14.85); Immie (14th, Age Group Individual, 15.55); Maya (30th – Age Group Individual, 14.65); Immie, Amiee, Keira (6th – Age Group Trio, 15.20); Kacey (12th – Junior Individual, 15.15); Harmony (11th Junior Individual, 15.60); Freya (2nd – Senior Individual, 17.15)
FIG Level (British Championship): Isabelle (2nd – Foundation Individual, 15.45); Chloe (17th – Age Group Individual, 14.90); Cloe (9th – Age Group Individual, 15.90).