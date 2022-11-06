News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Suki Gymnastics Club claim two silvers at British Championships

Suki Gymnastics Club claimed two silver medals at the 2022 British Championships in Stoke-on-Trent.

By Simon Carter
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
From left - Kacey Arkley, Maya Trickett, Madeline Rigby, Immie Hamid, Cloe Travers, Evie Mae Sangster, Chloe Mackie, Amiee Dalgleish, Kiera Buick, Harmony Hamid and Freya Meachen
From left - Kacey Arkley, Maya Trickett, Madeline Rigby, Immie Hamid, Cloe Travers, Evie Mae Sangster, Chloe Mackie, Amiee Dalgleish, Kiera Buick, Harmony Hamid and Freya Meachen

Isabelle Bowers was second in the individual Foundation category, while Freya Meachen was runner-up in the Senior category, recording a personal best.

Results, National Level: Evie Mae (11th, National Development Individual, 15.10); Amiee (23rd – Age Group Individual, 15.00); Madeline (22nd – Age Group Individual, 15.00); Keira (25th – Age Group Individual, 14.85); Immie (14th, Age Group Individual, 15.55); Maya (30th – Age Group Individual, 14.65); Immie, Amiee, Keira (6th – Age Group Trio, 15.20); Kacey (12th – Junior Individual, 15.15); Harmony (11th Junior Individual, 15.60); Freya (2nd – Senior Individual, 17.15)

FIG Level (British Championship): Isabelle (2nd – Foundation Individual, 15.45); Chloe (17th – Age Group Individual, 14.90); Cloe (9th – Age Group Individual, 15.90).