Brad Currie took 9-28 for Bashley against Lymington

Playing his first league game for Bashley since June 2022, Currie tore through the Lymington order.

The 24-year-old finished with a stunning 9-28 haul - figures only beaten by Havant’s Richard Pineo, who bagged 9-16 against Liphook 20 years ago.

Lymington, who had chosen to bat, reached 49-2 - only to then lose their remaining eight wickets for 20 runs. Their last five wickets clattered for only four runs.

Currie, who has played one LV= County Championship game for Sussex this year, was only denied all 10 wickets by Dan Goodey.

The older brother of Hampshire’s Scott Currie had taken the first six Lymo wickets to fall, when Goodey trapped Jake Smith leg before.

Currie then took the last three wickets inside four balls in the 21st over.

He dismissed Asad Abbas and Lewis Martin with successive deliveries, but was unable to complete a hat-trick when last man Guy Layman faced his first ball.

Layman was clean bowled by the next delivery, though!

Prior to Currie, the last player to have taken nine wickets in an SPL fixture was South Wilts’ Ryan Duffield, who routed Sarisbury with 9-65 in 2015.

Layman bagged 3-28 in reply but Bashley coasted to their first SPL win of the season with opener Will Tripconey 36 not out.

Tom Grant returned his best SPL figures as South Wilts jumped up to second place with victory over Burridge.

Grant claimed 5-20, with his first victim being top scorer Mathew Goles (53). The South African’s dismissal sparked a collapse, with Burridge sliding from 76-1 to 128 all out (Tom Lewis 3-29).