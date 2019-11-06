Talmondt and Boulton star as defending champions Craneswater ease to Portsmouth Snooker League win

Reigning champions Craneswater A have won the Portsmouth Winter Snooker League title six years in a row - and are determined to make it a magnificent seven.

They romped to a 9-3 win against Cowplain Z with Mike Talmondt stealing the show with a splendid break of 89 to set the ball rolling.

Skipper Andy Boulton made it 4-0 with visits of 38 and 31.

The next phase was even but Rob Kirby compiled runs of 50 and 36 before Steve Hughes made 44.

Mick Kirby wrapped up the win with a double against long-serving Frank Baxter.

Leaders Waterlooville A recorded a similar score against Bellair A despite resistance from Lee Harding.

Jamie Wilson (41), Richie Burnett and Dusty Tingley gave the Aston Road gang a 6-0 advantage before Harding intervened. However, Phil Watson restored order with two frames against Rob Henley.

Dave Glover, Andy Hall and Lee Rendle gave Copnor D a 7-1 lead against Craneswater Z.

Ian Carter and Simon Petrie retaliated with doubles to cut the margin to 7-5 .

Greg Harding, Gavin Mengham and Bobby Terry both won two frames in Emsworth’s 9-3 home win over Copnor A.

Division 2 leaders Craneswater R stormed into a 5-1 lead against North End with doubles from Grant Vernon and Martin Richardson.

Ade Pledge beat Tom Wells for 3-5 before James Sorrell gave the hosts the winning points. Mark Richmond cut the final total to 7-5 by beating Pete Parsons.

Post Office are second after a 9-3 win at 'Ville C.

They took the lead through Barry Turner and finished in style as Simon Lynass and Dan Wells powered through.

Darren Harper, Craig Skeggs and Dan Harvest all won two frames as ‘Ville D stayed in the hunt with a similar success at Xcels to move into third place.

Copnor E led at Bellair X with confident potting by Derek Foster and the returning Den Hushley. However, they settled for a 7-5 verdict as Archie Archer won the last two for the Havant team.

The Pompey Royals v Craneswater Q match was always in the balance but Iain Russell, Adam Gillan and Lee Paice gave the Southsea side a 7-5 win at Hilsea. Chad Wainwright and Paul Chivers replied for the stationsiders.

Gary Curtis gave Division 3 pacesetters early problems at Cowplain B as he beat Jim Baldwin, but his side lost 7-5 as Wayne Talley, Matt Beardsworth and skip Paul Merrett changed it around.

Craneswater Dandy drew 6-6 with Butler Boys at Highland Road.

Doubled from Ioan Moon, Les Broad and Brian Elsegood matched those from visiting trio John Williamson, Shaun Croxford and Martyn Williamson.

Second placed 'Ville draw at Alexandra. Matt Sheath and Alan Freemantle scored for the bowlers but visitors Ben Housome and Colin Johnson had their own script.

Leigh Park continued their struggles with a 4-8 defeat to Broadoak.

Simon Cornwall, M. Harmer and Simon Fleming enjoyed their trip as Leigh Park’s struggles continued with an 8-4 loss to Broadoak. Steve Scott saved his side’s blushes.

Cowplain Gas beat The Misfits with two racks from Terry Lees and Neil Kirby.