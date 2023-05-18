Taylor’s career best haul as Fareham & Crofton are thrashed on Southern Premier League return at Gosport Borough

Early joy for Gosport Borough as Fareham & Crofton opener Tom Kent is dismissed. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The Gosport Borough player bagged 6-9 from a devastating 4.1 over spell as Fareham & Crofton’s return to the SPL began with a heavy Division 3 defeat at Privett Park.

Having reached 78-4, Fareham lost their last six wickets for just 21 runs - all of them falling to the bowler introduced as his side’s third change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among Taylor’s victims was South African overseas player Craig Jeffrey (46), who was one of only two Fareham players to reach double figures.

Gosport celebrate taking an early Fareham & Crofton wicket. Picture by Sam Stephenson

Fareham’s top three had mustered just six runs between them - openers Thomas Kent 4) and Angus Southon (first ball duck) followed by Jeremy Bulled (2).

Taylor’s previous best was a 6-15 for Gosport 4ths against Emsworth 3rds two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Gosport stormed to a nine-wicket victory with Australian youngster Ollie Lunt (52 not out) impressing at the top of the order.

The Queenslander had hit the ground running in pre-season, with an unbeaten 81 on debut in a friendly against Burridge 2nds and 52 in his second knock against Purbrook

Gosport keeper Greg Kitchin. Picture by Sam Stephenson

Fareham were promoted from the top flight of the Hampshire League despite finishing in third place in 2022. That was because HL champions Compton & Chandler’s Ford failed to pass the necessary ground grading test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havant 2nds’ Division 3 campaign got off a dismal start when they were skittled for just 41 at Parley.

Wicket-keeper Harrison Barnard (12) was the only player in double figures, with opener Andrew Galliers (9) the next highest.