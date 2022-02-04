Team Wiseman Boxing teenage prospect Jack Carter starts well in latest quest for national title glory

The Leigh Park fighter's latest quest for glory sees him competing in the National Youth Cadet Championships.

Carter, 16, took the first step on his mission to achieving his ambition by becoming southern counties area champion after defeating Southampton' s Lewis Fleming in Bognor last weekend – an opponent he had previously lost against.

The highly rated Team Wiseman Boxing prospect is now preparing for a under-63.5kg pre-quarter-final bout in Kent tomorrow.

Jack Carter, centre, with coach Daron Wiseman, right, and father Joe Carter

But after the near misses of becoming a national champion previously, coach Daron Wiseman is backing him man to make it through the rounds and star on the big stage in the weeks ahead.

‘He got to the finals of the junior ABAs just before Christmas but he's back again now,’ said Wiseman.

‘It was a cracking fight at Bognor (southern counties area final). The lad who he boxed, Lewis Fleming from Southampton, he had beat Jack previously in a fight. He had beat Jack a few years ago and he's (Jack) a really, really good kid with an outstanding record.

‘It was a tight battle but Jack boxed absolutely class, he really did. He listened to what we said, he boxed to instruction, he didn't step a foot out of place - it was textbook.