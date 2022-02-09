Teenager Dylan Coleman stars as Fareham leap into top spot in the Western Conference

Dylan Coleman

It was Fareham’s fifth successive win and the sixth from the past seven matches – a sequence which has sparked optimism that a promotion challenge could be on the cards in the next two months.

Bristol University’s 1-0 defeat to Chichester enabled Fareham to leapfrog into pole position, writes MIKE VIMPANY.

It’s set up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table showdown against the west country students at Henry Cort this Sunday (1.30pm).

Head coach George Harris confessed he wasn’t quite sure what to expect from Fareham when he second half of the Conference programme began in Devon.

‘We hadn’t played very well in the warm-up matches, but got going in the second half when we drew 2-2 with Brighton & Hove last week,’ he remarked.

‘We had a good week’s training and having Niall Stott back in midfield was a major plus.

Stott had been playing for East Grinstead in the indoor Super 6s – the East Sussex club finishing runners-up.

Fareham fell behind to a soft penalty corner on the stroke of half-time – Exeter’s player-coach Jack Smith beating goalkeeper Alex White, who had earlier made a fine save from a set piece.

‘In the third quarter we set out to retain possession better immediately after recovering the ball to try to build longer spells of pressure,’ Harris explained.

‘Exeter tried to press a bit higher and we were able to bypass them with some good aerials from Stott and strong running with the ball from half-back by Christian McKenna.’

“Our equalising goal two minutes after the break came from one such outlet – Coleman’s strike being a goal of the season contender.’

Picking up a pinpoint diagonal from George Davey on the right, Coleman broke from midfield, then into the circle, eliminated the goalkeeper in a one v one situation before rolling the ball into an empty net.

Coleman got his second on 47 mins, tapping in on the back post after a strong run and final ball from Chris Davey.

As Exeter ran out of attacking ideas, a turnover found Chris Tagg who, in turn, fed the evergreen James Seager 25 metres out from goal.

Seemingly isolated and out-numbered, he waited for attacking support. However, the students allowed Seager too much space to work his way in on goal to make it 3-1.