Teenager Jonas Waktare hits maiden Hampshire League half-century as Hambledon win Division 4 South top-of-the-table clash

Solent Rangers captain Biju Bahanan took three wickets in his side's victory over Ryde 2nds at Farlington. Picture: Keith Woodland

Waktare, batting at No 5, hit 53 as the table-topping Dons strengthened their promotion push with a win which allowed Gosport Borough 2nds to jump into second place above Travellers.

After Travellers had elected to bat first and posted 179-9, Hambledon were set a revised target of 166 from 35 overs.

Their chances were hit by an early double blow as opener Will Parvin (2) and No 3 Lewis Le Clercq (1) fell cheaply.

But Oscar Mann (34) and his dad David Mann (33) started the recovery and Waktare, who is an under-17 player, continued it as Hambledon won by three wickets in the 32nd over.

Ben Reilly (2-22), skipper Mark Le Clercq (2-28) and Steve Ripiner (2-36) had earlier got among the wickets, while Travellers were indebted to opener Imad Nabi’s 76.

Gosport moved into the promotion places with a 69-run victory over Bishop’s Waltham 2nds at Privett Park.

The hosts’ 200-8 total was based around Robert Wood (38), Ross Harrop (36), Ryan Gander (31) and Michael Gravells (30).

Abe Webb (3-10) and skipper Gavin King (3-19) then helped reduce Waltham from 104-3 to 131 all out.

Fareham & Crofton romped to a nine-wicket victory over Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds at Langstone Harbour.

P & S were dismissed for just 74 - though considering they had plummeted to 20-7 that represented a decent fightback!

P & S’ top three - Tom Wheeler (run out), Miles Carter and Krishnan Patel - were all out for ducks as Blake Barnwell (3-14) tore through the hosts’ order.

Rory Simpson (10) and Shan Shajhan (15) added 27 for the eighth wicket, before No 10 Jack Nay top scored with an unbeaten 19.

Ryan Fitsell (37 not out) and Ben Kissane (31) steered F & C, who face leaders Hambledon this weekend, to victory in the 24th over.

Paul Godfray (11) was the only man in double figures as Railway Triangle slumped to the foot of the table following a miserable loss to Purbrook 2nds.

William Porto (4-5) and Jack Hamson (4-16) were the main beneficiaries of a Triangle collapse that saw them routed for just 50 - of which extras (21) was top scorer.

Josh Spiers (19) helped Purbrook to a six-wicket success.

Due to Triangle’s thrashing, Locks Heath 2nds moved off the bottom - even though they suffered a 10th successive league defeat.

Zeeshan Hazell (3-30) mopped up the tail as Locks were bowled out for 158 (Gavin Paddock 38) by Bedhampton Mariners 3rds.

Opener Ross Basketeer (61 not out) underpinned Bedhampton’s seven-wicket win, after a 53-run opening stand with George Parvin (21).

Hythe & Dibden 2nds were another team who failed to reach three figures.

Will Chrystal and Martin Shepherd shared eight wickets as Waterlooville 2nds reduced them to 78 all out at Rowlands Avenue.

Shepherd (4-17) and Chrystal (4-18) each took two of the first four wickets to fall, and each took two of the last four. In between, Matt Cook bagged 2-8 from seven overs.

Opener Harry McBride (36) and Dave Connolly (23 not out) powered Ville to a seven-wicket success.

There was a consistent batting display from Solent Rangers in their 76-run victory over Ryde 2nds at Farlington.

All five Rangers batsmen - from positions 4-8 inclusive - made a good start: Binish Varghese (48), Lal Cherian (35), Parneeth Konidena (34), Suraj Rajan (35) and Rittu Peter (35).