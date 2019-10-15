Teenager Rory Penrose nets twice as Fareham claim first National Hockey League win of the season

TEENAGER Rory Penrose scored twice as Fareham got their first National League South win with a 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove at Henry Cort.

The King Edward VI School midfielder, 16, opened Fareham’s account with a 17th minute short corner conversion before coolly slotting home a penalty stroke three minutes before the half-time break to give the hosts a 3-1 interval lead.

The teenager almost opened Fareham’s account early on, just clipping the outside of the far post before a spell of concerted pressure saw James Meakin have a short corner beaten off the Brighton goal-line and Penrose eventually fire his side in front.

Chris Davey saw a shot hit the upright before a slick right-hand move shortly after, initiated by Danny Rawlings and George Davey, saw Alex Boxall double Fareham’s lead.

‘I was pleased with our start and how we used both sides of the pitch evenly. We really stretched the play and had patience and purpose,’ smiled Fareham head coach Ben Barnes.

‘The second goal was a passage of play of our possession for a full 70 seconds. Some 15 passes, win a free hit, then seven more passes for the goal.’

Fareham’s purple patch was checked when, against the flow, Sam Rose pulled a goal back for Brighton, but three minutes before half-time Fareham were awarded a penalty which Penrose scoredt.

In the third quarter Fareham were too passive and did not move the ball around with the same purpose, allowing Brighton to reduce the deficit to 3-2 from a Mike Burney penalty corner.

Soon after Rob Wilson cleared a corner off his own goal-line.

But Fareham responded in the final quarter through a Davey strike 11 minutes from time.

Barnes reflected: ‘Overall I was very pleased with our improved performance.

‘We have got better each week which is a good thing.

‘Still plenty to continue to improve on, but we showed that we are a dangerous outfit when we keep the game simple and play a passing game.’

Fareham are home again this coming Sunday, against Sevenoaks.