Teenager Tom Prest stars as Hampshire beat Gloucestershire to claim just second T20 Vitality Blast South group victory

Chris Wood took two wickets for Hampshire in their T20 win over Gloucestershire. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Hawks had a huge debt of thanks to 18-year-old Tom Prest, whose half-century played a crucial part in taking them to a 10-run triumph over Gloucestershire at the Ageas Bowl.

Teenager Prest has enjoyed a remarkable rise this season and has broken in the first team after hitting a sensational 303 in a second XI Championship match against Sussex in May.

Prest's unbeaten 59 against Gloucestershire, which came off 42 balls and included six fours and two sixes, helped Hampshire post 176-6 off their 20 overs.

Joe Weatherley (30) and James Fuller (38) also played their part as James Vince's men recovered from 43-3 when Colin de Grandhomme fell for one and 90-5 to post a more than defendable total.

It would eventually prove enough, with Gloucestershire managing just 166-6 in response.

Opener Chris Dent (42) and Glenn Phillips had put the visitors in a strong position in the chase.

When Dent fell Gloucestershire were 115-3 with just under six overs still to bat.

But after Phillips fell for 57 their hopes went with it and despite James Taylor's 30 off 18 balls – who fell to Chris Wood off the final ball of the innings – it wasn't enough as Hampshire claimed a 10-run victory in the end.