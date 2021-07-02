Teenager Tom Prest stars as Hampshire beat Gloucestershire to claim just second T20 Vitality Blast South group victory
Hampshire secured just a second T20 Vitality Blast South qualifying group win of the season this evening - but they still remain rooted to the foot of the table.
The Hawks had a huge debt of thanks to 18-year-old Tom Prest, whose half-century played a crucial part in taking them to a 10-run triumph over Gloucestershire at the Ageas Bowl.
Teenager Prest has enjoyed a remarkable rise this season and has broken in the first team after hitting a sensational 303 in a second XI Championship match against Sussex in May.
Prest's unbeaten 59 against Gloucestershire, which came off 42 balls and included six fours and two sixes, helped Hampshire post 176-6 off their 20 overs.
Joe Weatherley (30) and James Fuller (38) also played their part as James Vince's men recovered from 43-3 when Colin de Grandhomme fell for one and 90-5 to post a more than defendable total.
It would eventually prove enough, with Gloucestershire managing just 166-6 in response.
Opener Chris Dent (42) and Glenn Phillips had put the visitors in a strong position in the chase.
When Dent fell Gloucestershire were 115-3 with just under six overs still to bat.
But after Phillips fell for 57 their hopes went with it and despite James Taylor's 30 off 18 balls – who fell to Chris Wood off the final ball of the innings – it wasn't enough as Hampshire claimed a 10-run victory in the end.
Seamer Wood finished with figures of 2-31 from his four overs while Brad Wheal, Scott Currie and Australian overseas D'Arcy Short all picked up wickets.