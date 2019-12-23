Tenth edition of Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon proves a 'huge success' for the city

Have your say

Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon series organiser Rob Piggott hailed the latest event as a ‘huge success’ for the city.

More than 2,000 runners descended on Southsea seafront yesterday to take part in the marathon, half marathon and ultra marathon races.

Pete Concannon took the honours in the marathon. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (221219-14)

Running simultaneously, it can prove quite a challenge to ensure all three events run smoothly.

But organiser Piggott was delighted with how things went, in what the the 10th edition of the series.

‘It was a very hectic few weeks really,’ admitted Piggott.

‘The weather was quite a big aspect in regards to the course, making it extra muddy, wet with massive puddles.

Runners set off in the marathon. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (221219-18)

‘But, overall, it was a huge success for the city.

‘It’s become a festive favourite for thousands of runners, really.

‘There were more than 2,000 runners that entered in total.

‘It’s very festive as well and people have the chance to burn off some calories before Christmas.

There was plenty of Christmas attire on display in the tenth edition of the race series. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (221219-23)

‘This was the 10th year anniversary.

‘Also, a big shout out to our sponsors TJ Waste.

‘They’re a local company who support the event and help make it a huge success.’

Leading the way in the festive full marathon was Peter Concannon.

Runners take part in the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon series. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (221219-27)

He came home first in a time of 2:50:29, followed by Bournemouth Athletics Club’s Stuart Nicholas (2:50:52).

Jez Bragg then completed the top three in this part of the race series (2:53:43).

Eastleigh Athletics Club’s James White took the honours in the festive half marathon (1:17:48).

Meanwhile in the Harbour 50k event, Tom Adams claimed a race victory in a time of 3:30:17.