Terrible conditions and Chichester 2s cannot stop Gosport & Fareham's perfect Hampshire Premier beginning

Action from Gosport & Fareham's weekend Hampshire Premier meeting with Chichester 2s. Picture: Neil Marshall

Gosport are sitting pretty with a maximum of 15 points from their opening three league fixtures, with the latest 38-0 triumph coming against Chichester 2s on home turf.

Conditions could hardly have been worse with non-stop rain falling and heavy winds for the whole of the 80 minutes.

Head coach Pollard knows just how tough matches can be in Gosport with a swirling wind, but he took great pride from the way his men dealt with the terrible conditions to win without conceding a point for the second time in three games this term.

Puddles formed in areas of the pitch as Gosport & Fareham hosted Chichester 2s on Saturday. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘I was really, really happy with Saturday. Gosport Park is a horrible place to play when it’s windy - it’s even worse when it’s torrential rain,’ admitted Pollard.

‘There were still some people who came down and watched and the crowd was respectable considering the weather.

‘To wrap up and get a try bonus-point in the first half, in those tough conditions, was absolutely fantastic.

‘The lads came in at half time and the plan was to go out and do exactly the same - control the ball, win our scrums and line-outs and take the opportunities as and when they come.

A Gosport & Fareham player about to be taken to ground against Chichester 2s. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘I can’t complain at a couple of spilt balls and missed opportunities because the conditions were absolutely diabolical.

‘I think I looked at one of the opposition wingers at half time, he was freezing, it was completely wet and it was one of those days where you looked out on the pitch and thought, ‘I wish I was in the clubhouse sometimes.’

‘I think my feet were having a bath in my boots but if the players are wet than I should be wet. It was a great Saturday and we progress with confidence into the next game.’

Will Larkin, Ash Wakefield, Jimmy Wallis and Rob Ellis ran in the four tries which wrapped up Gosport's bonus-point before the break.

Larkin went over once more with Jordan Carter also getting a try as the hosts were rampant against Chichester 2s.

And head coach Pollard stressed all the credit should go to the players after what has been the perfect start to life this season.

He said: ‘It seems easy (as a head coach) but when the players are playing really well and there’s a good bond and gel between the lads and a good understanding - they’re going out and doing what you want them to do on a Saturday.

‘I know for a fact, speaking to the players, they’re really enjoying their rugby - whether or not that’s because we’re winning - winning breeds winning. A good positive mentality and a good positive attitude brings good outcomes so that’s what we’re working towards.’