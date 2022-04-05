The 84-year-old parkrun enthusiast still going strong with latest 5k course venture arriving at Havant

The City of Portsmouth AC member, who had son Chris for company at the Staunton Country Park event, has now amassed a sizeable total of 282 completed parkruns.

In his latest 5k venture, which came at Havant, he was the 169th of the 171 finishers who managed to complete the distance in a time of 58mins 17secs. While son Chris was 28th overall, making his way around the Staunton Country Park course in 23:41.

Denmead Striders' Julian Manning was first of the Havant parkrun finishers (18:02), while Oliver Grady was next back (19:23) on his maiden visit to this particular course.

Alabama Pirie, of Victory AC, was first female in a time of 20:55, with Denmead Striders' first-time Havant visitor Hannah Curtis following Pirie (21:43).

n Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun returned after a week break with 166 finishers making it around the course.

Maintenance work on the event site meant the 5k had to be postponed the week previous prior to Alex Cumming coming home first on Saturday (17:11).

City of Portsmouth AC's Alex Coomber produced her personal best Portsmouth Lakeside time on what was her third visit and was the first female to finish (20:47).

Elsewhere in the city, Conrad Young led the 319 finishers who completed the latest Southsea parkrun (17:46).

As for the female top performer, Croydon Harriers' Madeline Armstrong Plieth was first home on what was her opening visit to the seafront course (20:18).

In the other remaining Portsmouth parkrun, Denmead Striders' Paul Saunders headed up the 82 finishers who made it around the Great Salterns 5k.

City of Portsmouth AC's Emma Montiel was the first of the females on her maiden visit to the Tangier Road event (20:22).

n Stubbington Green Runner Lucy May had another enjoyable Saturday morning by the seaside, as the first female finisher for the second week succession at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun (21:27).

Another nearby club runner, Gosport Road Runners' Luke Willis, was the first of the 282 who made it back in the latest Lee event (18:06).

There was just one shy of 200 finishers at the Fareham parkrun course. In total, there were 199 who made it around the Cams Hall Estate site, as Thomas Wallace led the way (17:42). Eleanor Purdue, of City of Portsmouth AC, was first of the female runners to complete the 5k distance (21:26).

1. Runners setting off in the Havant parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 020422-05) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. A parkrunner takes a look at his phone on the way around the Havant course Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 020422-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Alabama Pirie was first female home in the latest Havant parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 020422-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Ali McNiff, left, Zoe Gill,centre, and Jim Clow, right, have a chat before the Havant parkrun start Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 020422-02) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales