Bailey Donald is out to make a quick-fire mark on the professional ranks ahead of his debut.

And the teenage powerhouse, nicked The Bull, has been back to charge into title contention by the end of 2020.

Donald makes his bow on September 21 at the York Hall in London against Sergio Gugliotta in their welterweight showdown.

The 18-year-old has been signed by promoter Steve Goodwin and will be guided in the paid ranks by his long-term coach Daron Wiseman.

And after being able to focus full-time on his preparations, Wiseman is expecting big things as he tips Donald to get among the belts next year.

Wiseman said: ‘There’s no excuses from us on the 21st at the York Hall.

‘Bailey’s sponsor has enabled him to train full-time. He’s training every day three times a day for eight weeks.

‘There’s not the worry for him of going to work and having to fit it all in.

‘It means the weight is coming off for him brilliantly. He’s nearly at the weight with two weeks to go.

‘There’s a nutritionist on board and that’s really helped with his energy levels. He could do 10 rounds easily now.

‘He’s called “The Bull” for a reason. He’s aggressive and he’s a front-foot fighter.

‘There’s constant work-rate and I’ve always felt the pro game would suit him.

‘The way he’s punching he will stop a few. He’s sparred a couple of pros and taken them out already.

‘We’ll want to get two bouts in this year and next year we want to be going for a Southern Area title by the end of next year.

‘So all the 10 stone fighters out there better be prepared!’

Donald will be backed by a small army of followers who will be travelling up the A3 to the capital’s East End to back the Wickham boxer.

And Wiseman has backed the Portsmouth crowd to make their mark at the home of British boxing.

He added: ‘We have already sold 140 tickets.

‘We thought if we could get 80 that would be a good, old crowd going up.

‘But he took 80 then 20 then 40 - and they are all sold with a couple of weeks to go.

‘So I can see him going up with a real army behind him and making themselves heard.’