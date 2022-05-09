Going struck 104 - no-one else in his team scored more than 12 - before taking 3-17 off eight overs in an 89-run Division 6 South East victory over Portsmouth 4ths at Cockleshell Gardens.

Put into bat, Community lost three quick wickets but chairman Matt Barber (12) saw off the opening bowlers whilst vice captain Going maintained a healthy run rate.

When Barber was out, Going accelerated, hitting three maximums and finally reaching his century. He had just missed out on three figures the previous weekend, hitting 95 in a friendly against US Portsmouth.

When Going was finally out - his previous HL best had been 61 against Clanfield last summer - Jack Whiteaway (12 not out) took Community up to a commanding 193-8.

Debutant Ben Thompson and new signing Kalim Shiraz both took a wicket at the start of Portsmouth's reply, but it was that man Going who gave the bowling momentum with a trio of lbw decisions.

Community couldn't quite take the final wicket needed, with Portsmouth;s lower order producing a fine rearguard action. They closed on 111-9 off their 40-over allocation.

Going was the leading wicket-taker - he was the only Community bowler to take more than a single wicket - with Portsmouth skipper Alistair Thompson (20) and Adam Edwards (18 not out) top scoring.

Top order batsman Jamie Nottage, who had played for Community since they were founded in 2020, has returned to former club Bedhampton Mariners.

He opened the batting and skippered the 2nds in their three-wicket defeat to Gosport Borough 4ths at Privett Park.

Nottage top scored with 32 as Bedhampton, having been inserted, posted 146-8. Young Danny Bradley-Turner - an under-14s player - bagged three tailend wickets to finish with HL best figures of 3-30.

Bradley-Turner, whose previous highest score was 36 for Gosport under-13s last season, then top scored with 50 as his side won with three overs in hand.

Bedhampton might have fancied their chances when Boro fell to 110-7, but No 9 Ervin Reji (25 not out) and Tim Basford (10 not out) put on an unbroken 37 for the eighth wicket.

Hayling Island 3rds suffered a spectacular collapse en route to a heavy loss against Gosport Borough 3rds in the same division.

Having reached 33-0 (Gary Maloney 13, Neil Wellington 10), the islanders proceeded to lose all 10 wickets for just NINETEEN runs.

Gary Kitchin bagged 4-2 off 5.1 overs and Ade Webb claimed 3-9 off five overs as Hayling careered to 52 all out.

After the openers, James Lever (9 not out) and skipper Joe Barber (5) were the only batters to score more than a single!

Gosport were in no mood to hang around, racing to their victory target in just 38 balls.

Gerry Archer Junior hit five fours in his unbeaten 28 after opening partner Freddie Boswell departed for seven.

At least Hayling fielded 11 players - there were three teams in the division who couldn’t raise a side for their opening games.

Railway Triangle 2nds (v Denmead), Emsworth 3rds (v Purbrook 3rds) and Fareham & Crofton 4ths (v Waterlooville 3rds) all conceded their matches. All have been deducted 20 points.

