The golden girls – Portsmouth weightlifters produce record-breaking performances in European Masters Championships

In all, six athletes from the Hampshire Barbell Club travelled to Raszyn in Poland and returned with three golds in a five-medal haul, plus a handful of new European records.

Clio Bellenis, from Eastleigh, was the first lifter on the platform. A retired child psychiatrist, she competed in the 65-69 age category and not only won gold but also broke three European records in the snatch, clean & jerk and best total.

She had previously won silver in the 2019 European Masters in Finland.

Hampshire Barbell Club members who competed in the European Championships in Poland. Back (from left) Cleo Bellenis, Jo Gilham, Sara Wallace. Front: Lou Herron, Przemek Borak (coach), Roly Brading and Jo MacManus. Picture by Habibur Rahman

Senior coach MacManus claimed the club’s second gold - and her third in as many years - when she triumphed in the 54-59 age category.

Previously, Jo won bronze in Barcelona in 2018 in the World Masters, gold in 2020 in the European Masters (virtual) and gold again in 2021 at the Worlds.

Sara Wallace, from Guildford, was new to the International stage but still managed silver in the 55-59 age group.

Jo Gilham, from Eastleigh, took bronze in the 50-54 category, having previously won a silver in the 2020 European Masters (virtual).

Lou Herron won gold at the Masters Championships in Poland. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth-based Lou Herron won gold in the 40-44 category, breaking the European clean & jerk record.

It was her third major gold - she also won in the 2019 European Masters event in Finland and again in the 2020 European Masters (virtual).

Hampshire Barbell Club’s sole male competitor, Roly Brading, was last to compete, finishing fourth in the 40-44 age group.

In the team competition, Great Britain Women won gold and, and of the eight females in the team, three were from Hampshire Barbell Club.

Almost 600 lifters - 587 to be precise - entered the tournament from 15 different nations.

The Hampshire Barbell Club was established in 2017 by MacManus and head coach Przemek Borak.

The latter started lifting at the age of eight and seven years later won silver in the highly-competitive Polish Youth Championships.

Przemek retiring from lifting a few years ago and now concentrates purely on coaching.

‘We are a relatively small club,’ said MacManus. ‘Our lifters receive no funding to enter these competitions and there is no prize money.