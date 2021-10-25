Things are just perfect for Gosport & Fareham as they put Millbrook to the sword

Rob MacKinnon, second right, ran in two tries for Gosport & Fareham against Millbrook. Picture: Martin Burnett

Gosport made it maximum points from their opening five fixtures this season with a thumping 36-0 home triumph over Millbrook.

Incredibly, Mark Pollard's men have now registered 110 points in their previous three outings without conceding a single point.

And a fifth successive league win was completed despite a whopping 37 players being unavailable for selection within the club at the weekend.

Double try scorer Ben Smith, left, breaks away from a Millbrook tackle. Picture: Martin Burnett

Gosport's blistering beginning to the campaign has seen them soar to the summit, sitting two points clear of second-placed Havant 2s - and head coach Pollard has been delighted with the early marker his men have laid down this term.

He said: ‘I’m still pretty pleased, another zero on the board - that’s three on the bounce - if the other team doesn’t score then we’ve got a good chance of winning the game.

‘It’s another five points in the bag, we’re top of the league, which I’m really pleased with, the lads are really happy so I’ve got no complaints.

‘I’m massively pleased for the lads (with their defensive work), the lads are really happy as well, I’ve got no issues with that.

‘Even though we had 37 players unavailable this weekend, I still managed to put two teams out, it was a big squad effort and some of the guys really stepped up.’

Ben Smith and Robert MacKinnon both ran in two tries each while Rob Ellis got the scoring under way inside three minutes.

It sets up Gosport's trip to third-placed Bognor, who are on the back of a first defeat at the hands of Havant 2s, perfectly and Pollard is relishing the challenge his team will face.