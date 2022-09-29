This is my time: Classy Portsmouth operator ready to seize big title chance at home of British boxing

Lucas Ballingall. Picture: Barry Zee

The classy Portsmouth stylist clashes with Boy Jones Jr as they top the bill at the York Hall tomorrow night, in a moment which could potentially propel the 25-year-old’s career forward.

Ballingall has seen his progress stall with a number of injuries, frustrations and setbacks, while his elder brother, Mikey McKinson has seen his fortunes rocket.

The 15-2 man is regarded as the more talented of the pair, however, with a slick and potentially hurtful array of skills to call upon.

The challenge is for Ballingall now to realise that promise in a venue he knows all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballingall said: ‘I’m headlining at the York Hall for the English title - I’m buzzing.

‘I’m ready for the opportunity, this is my time and more than confident I’m going to do the business.

‘All these setbacks I’ve had in my career, all the bad luck and everything else go out the window. My boxing career starts now.

‘I’m ready for this and I know what’s at stake. I know a win here provides me with opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve boxed at the York Hall earlier in my career when no one cares about you!

‘I walked Craig Watson’s belt into the ring for the Commonwealth title there.

‘But now I’m the main event at the home of British boxing for the English belt - I’m not going to let this opportunity pass me by.’

Ballingall will be roared on by a travelling crowd of 100 supporters, who will be making themselves heard as they travel up the A3 to the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sees that backing making all the difference against an Essex opponent who brings a strong 20-4-1 record to the table.

Ballingall added: ‘‘He’s a game lad with experience who comes to fight. He’s coming to win.

‘I’m sure he’s confident in himself like I am, but I believe I’m a better fighter in every department.

‘I’ve got my fans coming up from Pompey and we all know the Pompey support is crazy. They’re the best about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve got 100 fans making the trip - it’s going to sound like 1,000.

‘It will give me that extra motivation to go out and do the job. I won’t let them down.’