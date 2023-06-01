Three in a row for Challengers Gosport and Hambledon in Hampshire Cricket League

Challengers Gosport and Hambledon 3rds both recorded their third consecutive wins in Hampshire Cricket League Division 5 South East.

Gosport were 84-run victors at Petersfield 2nds, while Hambledon enjoyed a five-wicket success on their trip to Purbrook 2nds.

Sohail Khan’s 88 and 36 off 29 balls from fellow opener Sandeep Somvar were key to Challengers reaching 196 all out from their 40 overs after choosing to bat.

Fifth-change bowler Richard Stephens took 3-11 for Petersfield, who were dismissed for 112 in 33.3 overs in reply. Captain Steve Gibson top-scored with 30, while Somvar – also opening the bowling – claimed 4-14.

Meanwhile, Hambledon bowled out Purbrook for 151 in 31.1 overs before reaching their target for the loss of five wickets in 38.4.

Wayne Norman was Hambledon’s most successful bowler with 3-20 and Christian Lowe led the way for Purbrook with 34. Lewis Leclercq (45 not out) and Toby Restell (55) helped see Hambledon home with the bat.

Elsewhere in the division, Fareham & Crofton made it back-to-back victories with a narrow two-wicket triumph at Portsmouth Community.

Community were all out for 152 in 38 overs after opting to bat, with key contributions coming from No 8 Ninad Gokhale (34 not out) and No 9 Kalim Shiraz (38). Simon Gough picked up 4-36.

Fareham & Crofton just about got home with two balls to spare in response, although only captain Nigel Raymond (36) and Usman Younis (33) scored more than 15.

Havant 3rds also chalked up a second straight triumph, running out comfortable eight-wicket winners at previously unbeaten Hayling Island 2nds.

It was slow going for Hayling as they mustered just 95-8 from their 40 overs after electing to take first knock. Gareth Ransley was their chief tormentor with 5-21 from eight overs.

Havant required just 22.3 overs to reach their modest target, opener Julian Atkins leading them home with an unbeaten 44.

Rowner bounced back from being skittled for 45 the previous weekend as they prevailed by 64 runs at home to Clanfield.

Despite collapsing from 50-1 to 64-6, Rowner recovered to 188 all out in 36.5 overs after opting to bat. Quinten Van Eeden top scored with 43 from just 36 balls at No 10.

Clanfield slumped to 7-3 in reply en route to being all out for 124 in 37 overs. No 9 Alex Graham struck 32 from 28 deliveries for the visitors, while that man Van Eeden claimed 3-33 for Rowner.

Gosport Borough 3rds celebrated their first victory of the campaign, winning by six wickets at still winless Wickham.

Borough restricted Wickham to 147-9 (Peter Gwynn 58) after the hosts had chosen to bat before an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 79 in reply – between Dave Brown (29 not out) and Mark Boswell (30 not out) – got the job done. Freddy Boswell made 42 at the top of the order.

Kerala 3rds were bowled out for 93 in a 79-run loss at home to Solent Rangers, who earlier made 172-9 from their 40 overs after electing to bat. Binshad Shajahan was the chief architect of Kerala’s demise with 6-30.

Purbrook 3rds are still searching for their first win after losing by 96 runs at Froxfield.

Liam Mengham made 55 from 49 balls as Purbrook reached 149-8 in reply to Froxfield’s 245 all out. James Harradine earlier bagged three wickets for the visitors.

1 . Portsmouth Community batter Kalim Shiraz is bowled for 38 by Simon Gough of Fareham & Crofton 3rds Portsmouth Community batter Kalim Shiraz is bowled for 38 by Simon Gough of Fareham & Crofton 3rds. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-183) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Simon Gough bowling for Fareham & Crofton 3rds against Portsmouth Community Simon Gough bowling for Fareham & Crofton 3rds against Portsmouth Community. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-181) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Simon Gough bowling for Fareham & Crofton 3rds against Portsmouth Community Simon Gough bowling for Fareham & Crofton 3rds against Portsmouth Community. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-173) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4 . A Fareham & Crofton 3rds fielder chases the ball against Portsmouth Community A Fareham & Crofton 3rds fielder chases the ball against Portsmouth Community. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-150) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5