Hayling Islander Eilidh McIntyre and Hannah Mills in training for the Tokyo Games in the Enoshima Yacht Harbour this week. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

The Great Britain squad will head into the games eager to eclipse the 67 medals they collected at Rio 2016.

Some of those involved with the GB squad in Tokyo have connections to the Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

Portchester-raised BMX star Declan Brooks bids to become the first ever gold medalist in the freestyle event making its Olympics debut.

Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre teams up with Rio gold medallist Hannah Mills in the 470 Class sailing event.

Rebecca Muzerie, who grew up in Stubbington, is part of the women's eight rowing team who will be bidding for gold.

And Team GB's hockey goalkeeping hero from Rio Maddie Hinch, who grew up in Hill Head, will also be aiming for a second successive gold.

Here, we've broken the Games down into a day-by-day breakdown of Team GB's big medal hopes, things to look out for and when you can watch some local sporting inspirations.

Britain's Adam Peaty , aiming for his second Olympic gold, in training at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre this week. Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images.

Friday, July 23

An opening ceremony like no other will get the Games under way at the Olympic Stadium. The first individual British athletes will compete in archery and rowing preliminary rounds.

Saturday, July 24

Shooter Seonaid McIntosh could win Britain’s first medal in the women’s 10m air rifle. Double Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover returns in the lightweight double sculls, while the GB women’s football team face hosts Japan in Sapporo. Adam Peaty starts his 100m breaststroke campaign.

Britain's Helen Glover, right, pictured with Heather Stanning, is aiming for a third Olympic rowing gold in Tokyo. Picture: JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images.

Sunday, July 25

Rebecca Muzerie and her women's eight team-mates go in the heats to secure a place in the final.

Maddie Hinch, and her GB women’s hockey team-mates begin their games with a group match against Germany.

Taekwondo takes centre-stage with Jade Jones, bidding for her third straight Olympic title, and fellow world champion Bradly Sinden both in action. Peaty is back in his 100m semi-final.

Rower Rebecca Muzerie will start her first Olympics this weekend. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images for British Olympic Association.

Monday, July 26

Peaty will look to wrap up another 100m breaststroke gold in the pool, while Tom Daley partners Matty Lee in the men’s 10m synchro. Jonny Brownlee will look to emulate his absent brother Alistair (gold medallist in 2012 and 2016) in the men’s triathlon, while there are also medal chances for Amber Hill (women’s skeet) and Tom Pidcock (mountain biking).

Tuesday, July 27

Reigning world champion Bianca Walkden bids for taekwondo gold, while Mahama Cho is also in action. Jess Learmonth leads a three-strong British contingent in the women’s triathlon, while Charlotte Dujardin will target the podium as part of the GB dressage team.

Wednesday, July 28

Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre and 470 Class partner Hannah Mills begin their quest for gold.

Rio gold medallist Jack Laugher partners Dan Goodfellow in the men’s 3m synchro, while GB hope to figure as the men’s rugby sevens competition concludes.

Dujardin ought to be in the frame for another medal in the individual dressage.

Thursday, July 29

Glover is set to go for her third Olympic gold in the women’s lightweight double sculls. World No 1 Matt Coward-Holley starts as favourite in the men’s trap. British stars aside, it is set to be the Simone Biles show as the US superstar bids to retain her women’s all-around gymnastics crown.

Friday, July 30

Athletics starts with Dina Asher-Smith in her 100m heats, and a men’s 10,000m shorn of Mo Farah. Women’s rugby reaches the quarter-final stage, while there may also be British involvement in the men’s tennis semi-finals and the women’s trampoline, where Bryony Page bids to go one better than her Rio silver.

Saturday, July 31

Portchester-raised and former Southsea Skatepark regular Declan Brooks goes in the seeding event of the BMX freestyle park competition. Asher-Smith should get her first crack at gold in the women’s 100m final. McIntosh starts favourite in the women’s 3x50m rifle, and Peaty will target a return to the podium as part of the men’s 100m medley relay squad. GB women face Ireland in the women’s hockey.

Sunday, August 1

Usain Bolt may be missing but all eyes will be on the men’s 100m final. British attention will shift to the gymnastics where Max Whitlock bids to retain his pommel title. The tennis programme brings gold medal matches in men’s singles, and women’s and mixed doubles.

Monday, August 2

Sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember challenge in the women’s 100m hurdles. Track cycling commences with the women’s team sprint, while Britain stands strong medal chances in both team and individual eventing. New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, is in action in the women’s 87kg weightlifting.

Tuesday, August 3

‘Super Tuesday’ is on the cards with Asher-Smith set to line up in the women’s 200m final and rising star Keely Hodgkinson in the 800m final. Pat McCormack could be involved in the men’s welterweight boxing final, both Jason and Laura Kenny have the chance to add to their respective medal hauls, while Laugher (diving) and Giles Scott (sailing) are also in the mix.

Wednesday, August 4

Final day of racing for Hayling Island's McIntyre and Mills in their pursuit of a medal. Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown is set to steal the show in the women’s skateboard park competition, in which she stands a genuine medal chance. Ben Maher (showjumping) also boasts an outstanding podium hope. The men’s 800m and 200m finals provide the highlights on the track.

Thursday, August 5

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will hope her injury-hit year does not deny her a medal in the heptathlon. In the velodrome, the women’s keirin and men’s omnium provide the highlights, while GB will hope to figure in the men’s hockey final and perhaps also the football bronze medal match respectively.

Friday, August 6

A busy night on the track brings the women’s 400m and 1500m finals, with Laura Muir aiming to bid for glory in the latter, as well as another medal chance for Asher-Smith in the women’s 4x100m relay. Laura Kenny is set to go in the women’s madison, GB will hope to be involved in the women’s hockey and football finals, while Shauna Coxsey bids for Britain’s first Olympic medal in sport-climbing.

Saturday, August 7

More boxing finals ought to yield more British medals, including for reigning world champion Lauren Price. Both high jumps and 4x400m relays provide the highlights in the stadium, while there are also medal hopes for Ethan Hayer in the men’s madison.

Sunday, August 8