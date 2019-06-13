Tommy Philp and Portsmouth’s Jonny Allum reinforce dominance at Snetterton in Bemsee F1 sidecar championship

Just as it looked like things could not get better for Tommy Philp and Portsmouth’s Jonny Allum on the Brian Gray Powerbiking Race Team LCR Yamaha in the Bemsee F1 sidecar championship they showed us they could.

Last week saw the pair take the full hand in all four of their races, pole position, race win, and the fastest lap at Snetterton in very mixed weather conditions, writes Barry Clay.

The victory celebration at Snetterton. Tommy Philp and Portsmouth's Jonny Allum on the Brian Gray Powerbiking Race Team LCR Yamaha in the Bemsee F1 sidecar championship. Picture: Jenny Triker-Wells

Despite four spins in wet qualifying they managed to take pole for their first race by more than five seconds.

They were soon in front and even another spin on lap three did not stop them.

Such was their lead they managed to hang on to first place ahead of Andy Peach and Adam Geddes.

With Jon Bicknell and Phil Ensor failing to finish they pulled further ahead in the championship by another 25 points.

Tommy Philp and Portsmouth's Jonny Allum on the Brian Gray Powerbiking Race Team LCR Yamaha in the Bemsee F1 sidecar championship at Snetterton. Picture: Jenny Triker-Wells

Race two and it was Peach and Geddes who got the holeshot into Riches but Philp and Allum managed to go around the outside and pull clear again as they headed for win number two.

Once again Bicknell and Ensor failed to finish gifting another 25 points to them.

Race three nearly ended in disaster as Peach and Geddes took the holeshot once again but this time they waited until the second corner to take the lead and started to pull away.

But on lap three the brakes jammed on nearly causing them to have two big crashes.

Philp rolled it off and nursed the bike home but such was their lead they still held on to take the win, this time Bicknell and Ensor managed to finish eighth.

Thanks to Andy and Jason Pitt the problem was solved in time for the last race and they took another decisive win over Bicknell and Ensor who took second place.

Philp and Allum put in their fastest lap of 2:01.760 on the fifth lap – this would have put them on the podium at last year’s Snetterton round of the British Championship.

They left Snetterton with a 97-point lead in the championship over Bicknell and Ensor.