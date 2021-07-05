Top two Priory and Vospers open up huge lead in Portsmouth Bowls League City Division A

Don Lilley helped Alexandra beat Star & Crescent

Leaders Priory picked up maximum points with a 36-shot win over Gas Social, while Vospers claimed a 24-shot victory at College Park, writes DAVE WILDMAN.

There was an interesting - well, to statisticians anyway! - palindromic scoreline at Milton Park, where the home club romped to a 72-27 success over Naismith. Unsurprisingly, they won on all three rinks led by Andy McKain’s foursome.

Division B leaders Waverley demolished Pembroke Gardens by 50 shots at their Waverley Road home, but second placed Alexandra had a tougher battle at home to Star & Crescent. They finally won by 21 shots, helped by Don Lilley’s rink taking control in the second half of their match.

It was not a good week for Cosham Park. On Monday, in a rearranged game postponed from earlier in the season, they suffered a 42-shot whipping at home by Star & Crescent. Star had big wins on all three rinks, led by Simon Filippi’s quartet.

Then, on Friday, they lost again at home to Portsmouth Water, but at least this time they put up a better showing as they only lost by six shots.

Unfortunately for them, the eight-shot win by Tony Hall’s rink was cancelled out by a similar victory on Brent Riste’s rink for the Watermen. That ensured the six-shot victory by Mick Edney’s quartet swung the match Water’s way.

Havant & Waterlooville

Leaders Leigh Park enjoyed a 21-shot home victory over Waterlooville.

They had big wins on two rinks, led by Pete Robinson’s men, but a three-shot win by Richard Allen’s rink prevented Leigh Park picking up all the points.

Second placed Cowplain got their revenge for their loss at Emsworth earlier in the season, making full use of their carpet to win by 45 shots. They triumphed on all three rinks, led by Peter Little’s quartet.

Denmead moved into third spot with their 19-shot home win over Hayling Island. The winners failed to pick up all the points, though, as Tony Sewell’s men only just managed a single on the last end to tie their game.

Gosport & Fareham

With leaders Rowner having the night off, Fareham moved into second place courtesy of a 55-point home thrashing of Gosport.

They won all three rinks and the size of their victory was thanks to the big wins on the rinks of Charlie Bailey and John Travers.

Bridgemary are still looking for their first win of the season after their 14-shot home defeat to Lee-on-the-Solent.