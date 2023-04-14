News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
5 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
6 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Town Mayor Mike Ford officially opens new summer season at Fareham Bowls Club

Town Mayor and Lady Mayoress, Mike and Anne Ford, cast the Jack and bowled the first wood to officially open the summer season at Fareham Bowling Club.

By Simon Carter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Town Mayor Mike Ford officially opens the new summer season at Fareham Bowls Club. Picture by Clive JacksonTown Mayor Mike Ford officially opens the new summer season at Fareham Bowls Club. Picture by Clive Jackson
Town Mayor Mike Ford officially opens the new summer season at Fareham Bowls Club. Picture by Clive Jackson

More than 70 members came along to support the event and take part in a friendly roll-up.

President Charlie Bailey and his wife Rosemary, Vice President at Fareham BC, hosted a buffet to mark the Mayoral visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie said: ‘It was an honour to welcome both Mike and Anne to the club to officially open the season. We are looking forward to a great summer of matches and competitions, plus plenty of social events for our members to enjoy.”

Mike Ford, a councillor who represents the Warsash ward, added: ‘It was a pleasure for Anne and I to visit the superb Fareham Bowls Club.

Most Popular

‘We enjoyed a superb afternoon in glorious weather and excellent company and even surprised ourselves with our efforts on the greens.’

Each year Fareham BC holds ‘Try Out Days’, offering free coaching sessions to those wanting to have a go at bowling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bob Alger, Treasurer, said: ‘We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity. You never know, it might be the perfect sport for you.’

For details, call Alger on 07758 801739. The next session take place on April 22.

Related topics:Mayor