Town Mayor Mike Ford officially opens new summer season at Fareham Bowls Club

Town Mayor Mike Ford officially opens the new summer season at Fareham Bowls Club. Picture by Clive Jackson

More than 70 members came along to support the event and take part in a friendly roll-up.

President Charlie Bailey and his wife Rosemary, Vice President at Fareham BC, hosted a buffet to mark the Mayoral visit.

Charlie said: ‘It was an honour to welcome both Mike and Anne to the club to officially open the season. We are looking forward to a great summer of matches and competitions, plus plenty of social events for our members to enjoy.”

Mike Ford, a councillor who represents the Warsash ward, added: ‘It was a pleasure for Anne and I to visit the superb Fareham Bowls Club.

‘We enjoyed a superb afternoon in glorious weather and excellent company and even surprised ourselves with our efforts on the greens.’

Each year Fareham BC holds ‘Try Out Days’, offering free coaching sessions to those wanting to have a go at bowling.

Bob Alger, Treasurer, said: ‘We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity. You never know, it might be the perfect sport for you.’