Trojans celebrate success as six U18 boys join England Colleges hockey squad

Sam Hargreaves from City of Portsmouth College, Toby Roberts, Lorne Thomson, and Finley Scott from Barton Peverill College, and Archie Chapman-Sheath and Charlie Hoad from Peter Symonds College, after undergoing trials in November, have recently showcased their talent during a training camp and matches against Lincoln University & Lindum HC in Lincoln.

The selection process, facilitated by AoC Sport, the leading membership organization for colleges promoting sport and physical activity in 16+ education, seeks to identify and nurture exceptional talent in college-level hockey.

Their vision of encouraging regular participation in sports and physical activities aligns perfectly with Trojans' ethos of fostering holistic development among its players.

The England Colleges Hockey teams have been an integral part of college sports for over twenty years, providing a unique platform for talented players to compete domestically and internationally.

The Trojans boys, chosen from a pool of talented athletes across AoC Sport College membership and associates, demonstrated remarkable skill and dedication during the one-day trial process held on November 10, 2023, at Worcester.

The journey for Sam, Toby, Finley, Archie, Charlie, and Lorne doesn't stop here.

Their inclusion in the England Colleges Hockey squad opens doors to a series of exciting fixtures, including matches against England U16s, Wales U18s, National Hockey Academy, Hockey 4 Heroes, and Scotland U17s.

Trojans Hockey Club extends its heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional young athletes and wishes them the best of luck as they represent not only the club but also their colleges and England on the international stage. Their hard work, determination, and commitment serve as an inspiration to aspiring hockey players across the region.