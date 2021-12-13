Steve Waterson collected two hat-tricks in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League

Cowplain jumped above fellow strugglers Knowle Valiant after handing them a 7-3 beating - Waterson, brought in as a reserve, bagging a hat-trick.

Chris Corner won twice and Ian Wield claimed his first singles win of the season when he beat Dave Edge. Geraldine Morle and Ray Jarratt defeated Wield and Edge played well to beat Corner.

Portsmouth Purple took over top spot after an 8-2 victory over Generation Iridium, helped by Tim Hampton and Kane Beale trebles. Colin Jones and Gareth Scaddan replied by beating Stephen Nelson-Smith and Jones took Beale to five sets.

Cowplain Cocktails are joint-second after drubbing Generation Rhodium 8-2 with Cameron Brealey collecting a superb hat-trick. Christian Fijalkowski gained consolation wins against Paul May and Roger Winkworth.

Trebles from reserve Fijalkowski and Adam Hyde helped Generation Platinum cane Portsmouth Black 8-2. Mike Cooksley only lost to Dylan Linsell while Gordon Giles went the distance against Cooksley and Fijalkowski.

Soberton A moved level on points with Cocktails but with a slightly less rubbers won and lost ratio. They enjoyed a healthy 8-2 victory against Knowle Rovers helped by another Dave Woodacre treble. In reply, Trevor Farrow beat Richard Billings and Alan Baldwin fared likewise in five sets with Robin Plunkett.

In a mid-table battle, Emsworth Eagles defeated Phoenix Satellites 7-3 with a great triple by Alan Gess. Neil Lockton responded by beating Steve Long and Paul Fitzgerald.

Portsmouth Red moved five points clear of Knowle Puffins in Division 2 after blitzing them 9-1 thanks to Thomas Pointer (3), Billy Blades (3) and Dave Wiles, who only lost to Ricky Hensman.

Knowle Tenacity are second after a 6-4 success over Portsmouth Cherry, thanks to John Cooper (3), Tony Emberson (2) and a doubles win. Oliver Matthews gained a consolation double.

Steve Waterson bagged another treble for Cowplain Yellow in a draw against Emsworth Oysters. Pete Newman could only add one, but helped win the doubles. George Lush (2), Malcolm Deacon (2) and Sandy Collier replied.

Phoenix Saturn edged out Portsmouth Cobalt thanks to Richard Stone (3), Paul Russell (2) and Jordi Wiesner. Adrian Wong (2) and Francis Wong replied.

Tony Nelson’s maximum helped Soberton B beat Phoenix Perseus 7-3. Adrian Hunt (2) and Chris Langdale also scored with Roger Fearn (2) and Terry Pilcher replying.

Avenue Dodos’ two-man team - Tony Dummer (3) and Phil Stride (2) - drew with Sporting St Clares. Patrick Gemmell defeated Stride on top of three walkovers and a doubles win.

Generation Gold moved to within a point of Division 3 leaders Emsworth Cygnet. They crushed Cowplain Magenta 9-1 with trebles from Ethan Cooksley and Julian Sheldon, while Bob Shaw responded by beating William Jayne.

Eastoke Leopards are third after beating Emsworth Bluebell Pirates 9-1 courtesy of trebles by Andrew Summers and Matthew Saunders and a double by Gary Bannister.

In a mid-table battle, Cowplain Crimson crushed Phoenix Jupiter 9-1 with hat-tricks by Derek Wilson and Jerry Wilson. Martin Ive stopped the rout against Pete McLennan. Soberton C hammered Cowplain Emerald 9-1 thanks to Ian Sanger (3), John McMonogie (3) and Roy Munday (2), who only lost to McLennan.