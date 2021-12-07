US Portsmouth boost South Central title hopes –ahead of trip to fellow high-fliers Winchester

James Dudley, right, netted US Portsmouth's winner against Poole. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

They leapfrogged above Poole into third place after inflicting a 2-1 defeat on the Dorset club.

US are now just four points adrift of leaders Alton with a game in hand, and trail second-placed Winchester 2nds by just a point having played the same amount of games - nine - as their Hampshire rivals.

US, winning for the seventh time this season, took the lead when after some lovely link up play Ben Hawtin converted following a great Jamie Martin assist.

US were good value for their half-time lead with Jon Veck throwing aerials which Poole just couldn’t handle, man of the match Olly Saunders making darting runs and holding up play well, and Elliot Ferrett producing a livewire display.

Poole levelled after the restart but, in a tactical change, Tom Singleton was pushed up front.

US enjoyed good possession after the Poole captain was shown a green card, and they retook the lead through James Dudley.

US held on as Poole resorted to long, wasteful passes in a bid to find an equaliser.

The Portsmouth team will move up into second place if they can win their final game of 2021 at Winchester 2nds this Saturday. The season restarts in mid-January.

US Portsmouth 2nds only had the bare 11 players for their trip to Petersfield 3rds and handed Nick Whitely his debut in goal.

After the hosts had opened the scoring, US captain James Saunders hit back with a quickfire double strike.

That was as good as it got for US, though; battling with the cold, old injuries and no subs, they couldn’t quieten Petersfield's young and quick.

Though they ended up crashing to a 6-2 loss, US refused to give up and highlights included fine displays from man of the match Joshua Kendall-Dunn, Chris Parry and Whitely.

US Portsmouth ladies 1sts also mustered just the bare 11 players for their game with Division 1 Solent table-toppers Petersfield.

But that didn’t stop them from opening the scoring, though Petersfield levelled before half-time and added two more goals in the second period.

Lucy Perring was voted US’ player of the match for impressing out of position against a side who have only dropped two points in eight games.