US Portsmouth take top spot after defeating previous Hampshire One leaders Fawley on home turf

Kini Dakuliga grabbed his fifth try in just two games as US Portsmouth defeated Fawley. Picture: Neil Marshall

USP welcomed the table-toppers to the Victory Stadium but ended the day as the pace-setters themselves following a fine 40-24 triumph.

But things are incredibly tight at the top with US Portsmouth, Tottonians 2s and Fawley - in first, second and third respectively - possessing the same number of 25 points having all won five and lost two of their opening seven matches.

Meanwhile, there is just a further point between the new leaders and fifth-placed Ventnor, with Fareham Heathens - in fourth - both on 24 points.

US Portsmouth's Lewis Murray fires over another conversion against Fawley. Picture: Neil Marshall

It was the hosts who got on the board first as young full-back Callum Cells found a way through in the corner for an unconverted try.

But Fawley soon levelled things up at five apiece with an unconverted score of their own.

The scoring continued to flow and after Lewis Murray went over for his first try for the club, Stephen Gee soon grabbed his second score in as many matches to hand the hosts a 19-5 advantage.

However, Fawley were soon back to within two points of US Portsmouth with two tries either side of the interval.

Will Dixon dives over for US Portsmouth. Picture: Neil Marshall

Kini Dakuliga made it five tries in just two matches for USP soon after, only for the visitors to pull it back to 26-24.

With the game in the balance between the top-two, it was US Portsmouth who ended the stronger to claim victory.

Will Dixon went over for his maiden try for the club while Cam Moore was on hand to extend the home side's advantage as they wrapped up a 40-24 win in the closing stages.

Fawley were also overtaken by Tottonians 2s in the table after their whitewash 52-0 win at Portsmouth 2s, meaning the previous leaders now find themselves down in third spot.