Walkie Talkies win Netball in the Community festival in Portsmouth

Netball festival winners Walkie Talkies

The full day event attracted social netballers and walking netballers from across Hampshire to two competitions.

Portsmouth-based Walkie Talkies won the Walking Netball gold medals and Panthers, from Fareham, triumphed in the Social tournament.

The Social festival, held at Charter Community Sports Centre, attracted 12 teams with two groups initially playing in a round robin format.

Misfits impressed with Mum and daughter duo Kerry and Lauren Welch solid in defence to help their team to third place.

Maximum Danger, having never played together before, also impressed with captain Koren De Lune linking play effectively at centre and goalkeeper Natalie Crane showing some outstanding shot marking skills.

The grand final between Bluebirds and Panthers was an exciting end to a great morning.

Netball in the Community’s Debbie Laycock said: ‘It was a close final game and credit to both teams for not only showcasing our great sport as well as they did, but also for epitomising our ‘fun and friendly’ ethos.

‘They didn’t have a clue who’d won and had to wait until the presentation to find out that Panthers had won 6-5!’

The Walking Netball festival was just as entertaining, with three teams in contention for gold until the final two rounds.

Walkie Talkies Black remained unbeaten, with six wins and two draws, to finish as winners.

They just pipped Surrey-based Stroll Sisters to the post, in a reverse result of the previous Walking Netball festival at the end of 2021.

Cowes Walkers and Ryde, both from the Isle of Wight, played some beautiful netball throughout.

Jackie McMahon linked well at centre for Gosport Leisure, whilst Judy Yoxall showed some fabulous skills and team spirit for Whiteley Wonders.

For Walkie Talkies, Caroline Wilson scored accurately throughout.

A total of £401.60p was raised for Portsmouth Hospital’s NHS trust charity during the festival

Laycock added: ‘We can’t put these events on without fabulous volunteers – from those organising their teams, to our marvellous umpires and those who volunteered on the day.

‘We are delighted to raise over £400 for our local hospital.’

Social Netball final results: 1st Panthers, 2nd Bluebells, 3rd Misfits, 4th Cams Cruisers, 5th Knowle Hotshots, 6th OC’s, 7th Maximum Danger, 8th Wildcats Blue, 9th Diamonds, 10th RI, 11 th Swanmore Swifts, 12th Ultra Average.