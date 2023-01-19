Avenue v Warsash mixed 1 (from left) Christophe Hardy, Stuart Scott, Katie Rowley, Viola Masona, Victoria Pine, Lauren Howard, Ian Udal, Martin Wilkinson

The Winter League fixture was played at the weekend with Warsash immediately setting out to ensure there was no repeat of last summer’s results.

They won both the opening rubbers for the loss of just 11 games, and although Christophe Hardy and Katie Rowley fought back for Avenue with a 6-1 6-3 win over Lauren Howard and Martin Wilkinson, Victoria Pine and Ian Udal wrapped up the win by easing past Viola Masona and Stuart Scott in straight sets.

Avenue’s second mixed team were also in action, sharing the rubbers with Division 2 leaders Active Academy. But the Academy top pair, youngsters Poppy Marston and Ashton Kerslake, were too strong for Avenue’s top pair, losing just one game - and that was enough to give Active the winning draw points by just four games.

Active Academy v Avenue mixed 2 (from left) Ashton Kerslake, Poppy Marston, Will Jones, Sam Kingdom, Neil Tigg, Helen Watson, Ian Marks, Denise Simper,

In Mixed 3, Abshott threw the championship race wide open when they shared the rubbers with previously unbeaten leaders Southsea, claiming the winning draw points by 5 sets to 4.

The final mixed match of the weekend saw Chichester 2nds extend their lead at the top of Division 4 with a comfortable 3-1 win over Wickham.

Warsash showed their strength in depth when they turned out their men’s 2nd, 3rd and 4th teams, in addition to the mixed match mentioned earlier.

The 2nds brushed aside Ryde Mead by 3 rubbers to 1, while the 3rds had a much tougher fight against four young lads from Lee 5ths. The rubbers were shared 2-2 but Warsash took a set in each of the rubbers they lost, giving them the winning draw points by 6 sets to 4.

The fourth team was the only one to lose, 3-1 to promotion-chasing Southsea 2nds.

Warsash ladies 3rds were also in action, hosting runaway leaders Fishbourne. Revitalised by a new captain, Fishbourne recorded their sixth successive win and they need just three more points to be certain of promotion.

The ladies midweek masters competition saw Swanmore share the rubbers and sets with fellow promoted side Wellow.

Swanmore claimed the winning draw points by just four games and the two points gained took them to the top of a very closely fought division.

The top four teams in midweek mixed 1 met, and in both matches the lower placed team won.

Chichester notched up a comfortable 4-0 win over previously unbeaten leaders David Lloyd WE.

Avenue and CourtX shared the rubbers 2-2 and the sets 4-4 before Avenue claimed the winning draw points by just five games,

Avenue’s 2nd mixed masters team’s victory over Rowlands Castle was even closer; with rubbers and sets once again shared, the games margin here was just four.

