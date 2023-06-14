Denmead bowler Paul Charlton, second left, is congratulated on dismissing Waterlooville batter Spencer Hovey. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

After amassing 263-7 against Denmead, they skittled their 10-man opponents for just 48 at Padnell Road to win by 215 runs.

As a result, they stay in a three-way tie for first place with Bedhampton 2nds and Kerala 4ths - all three teams having won all their five games so far.

The trio are 16 points ahead of Portsmouth 4ths, with only the top three winning promotion.

Dan Broome (Waterlooville 3rds) batting against Denmead. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Dan Broome (82) and Spencer Hovey (28) put on 52 for the first Ville wicket before the latter was bowled by Paul Charlton.

Tom Vetcher smacked 13 boundaries in a 73-ball 71, sharing a second wicket stand of 115 with Broome, who was making a career best score.

Charlie Ellis hit five fours in a cameo 24 not out off 12 balls towards the end.

In reply, Denmead dipped to 7-2 with opener Jon Wilson and No 3 Callum Watson both out for ducks.

Having reached 35-3, their remaining six wickets are clattered for the addition of 13 runs with Simon Lloyd bagging 3-7.

Emsworth 3rds’ decision to bat against Bedhampton backfired as they were shot out for 87 at Hollybank.

Opener Howard Fountain (24) top scored with cheap wickets for Dan Mason (4-14) and Thomas Coombs (3-7) off eight overs.

Skipper Paul O’Leary’s unbeaten 30 helped Bedhampton - who face Waterlooville in a top-of-the-table showdown this weekend - to a six-wicket win.

Sonu Rajan lashed a big century on only his third HL appearance for Kerala 4ths.

Batting at No 5, he lashed 10 sixes and 16 fours in an unbeaten 158 as Kerala posted 277 all out against Gosport Borough 4ths at Privett Park. The next highest score was 25.

In his second innings, against Clanfield the previous weekend, Rajan had hit 71.

Teenage opener Freddie Dinenage hit 62 at the top of the order in reply, but extras (35) was next highest as the hosts were bowled out for 162 (Jolly Antony Varghese 3-13, Arun Kumar 3-21).

The Hampshire League’s leading wicket-taker impressed once again.

Portsmouth 4ths’ Rick Marston bagged 4-17 against Bishop’s Waltham to take his seasonal tally to 17 - at an average of just 3.47!

But Portsmouth surrendered their 100 per cent record with Waltham claiming a four-wicket success at The Holt.

Portsmouth had reached 140-3, helped by R Rajpur’s 67, but then lost seven wickets for 60. Extras (32) were second highest scorer.

Marston removed Waltham’s top four, but opener Tony Boby (78) and No 3 Sam Wakely (44) put on 113 for the second wicket.