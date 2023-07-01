Waterlooville in seventh heaven after extending 100 per cent Southern Premier League start

Portsmouth & Southsea celebrate taking a St Cross wicket during their SPL Division 2 home loss. Picture by Alex Shute

Table-topping Ville chalked up a seventh straight Division 2 victory, beating Hook & Newnham 2nds by 51 runs.

But there was disappointment for Portsmouth & Southsea, who had started the day in second place only to lose at home to St Cross 2nds.

Put in after losing the toss, Ville appeared in trouble on 56-4 with top three Archie Reynolds (8), Jon Hudson (13) and Josh McCoy (16) all departed.

But Gabe Broadhurst and Alex Shephard led the fightback, putting on 89 for the fifth wicket.

Broadhurst top scored with 58, his first half-century for Ville and his highest league score since hitting 64 for Liphook & Ripsley seven years ago.

Shephard (51 off 77 balls) and Dan Birch (40 off 33 balls) then added a further 61 for the sixth wicket.

Helped by 32 extras, including 25 wides, Ville closed on 230-9 off their 50 overs.

Hudson (4-20) starred as Hook slipped to 120-6. Helped by a 10th wicket stand of 35 - their highest of the innings - they were eventually bowled out for 179 (Joseph Mitchell 2-28).

Portsmouth & Southsea were bowled out for 118 at St James’ to lose by 76 runs to St Cross 2nds.

The visitors posted 194-8 with skipper James Overy top scoring with 58 at the top of the order, Maxwell Goddard taking 4-52.

In reply, P & S never got going with Simon Beetham (3-16) removing opener Shaun Briggs (5) and No 3 Alex Davidson (5) cheaply.

Jack Davies top scored with 34 but there were also cheap wickets for Cameron Braans (3-13) and David Orchard (3-21).

Former Portsmouth bowler Vikram Dawson helped OTs & Romsey defeat Sparsholt by 108 runs.

Dawson claimed 3-25 as Sparsholt, asked to chase 261 for victory, were bowled out for 152.

