News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Waterlooville in seventh heaven after extending 100 per cent Southern Premier League start

Waterlooville are in seventh heaven after extending their 100 per cent winning start to the Southern Premier League campaign.
By Simon Carter
Published 1st Jul 2023, 20:43 BST- 2 min read
Portsmouth & Southsea celebrate taking a St Cross wicket during their SPL Division 2 home loss. Picture by Alex ShutePortsmouth & Southsea celebrate taking a St Cross wicket during their SPL Division 2 home loss. Picture by Alex Shute
Portsmouth & Southsea celebrate taking a St Cross wicket during their SPL Division 2 home loss. Picture by Alex Shute

Table-topping Ville chalked up a seventh straight Division 2 victory, beating Hook & Newnham 2nds by 51 runs.

But there was disappointment for Portsmouth & Southsea, who had started the day in second place only to lose at home to St Cross 2nds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Put in after losing the toss, Ville appeared in trouble on 56-4 with top three Archie Reynolds (8), Jon Hudson (13) and Josh McCoy (16) all departed.

But Gabe Broadhurst and Alex Shephard led the fightback, putting on 89 for the fifth wicket.

Most Popular

Broadhurst top scored with 58, his first half-century for Ville and his highest league score since hitting 64 for Liphook & Ripsley seven years ago.

Shephard (51 off 77 balls) and Dan Birch (40 off 33 balls) then added a further 61 for the sixth wicket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helped by 32 extras, including 25 wides, Ville closed on 230-9 off their 50 overs.

Hudson (4-20) starred as Hook slipped to 120-6. Helped by a 10th wicket stand of 35 - their highest of the innings - they were eventually bowled out for 179 (Joseph Mitchell 2-28).

Portsmouth & Southsea were bowled out for 118 at St James’ to lose by 76 runs to St Cross 2nds.

The visitors posted 194-8 with skipper James Overy top scoring with 58 at the top of the order, Maxwell Goddard taking 4-52.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, P & S never got going with Simon Beetham (3-16) removing opener Shaun Briggs (5) and No 3 Alex Davidson (5) cheaply.

Jack Davies top scored with 34 but there were also cheap wickets for Cameron Braans (3-13) and David Orchard (3-21).

Former Portsmouth bowler Vikram Dawson helped OTs & Romsey defeat Sparsholt by 108 runs.

Dawson claimed 3-25 as Sparsholt, asked to chase 261 for victory, were bowled out for 152.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier, Romsey opener Joseph Vaughan’s undefeated 117 at the top of the order had helped his side reach 260-6 off 50 overs.

Related topics:WaterloovilleSouthern Premier LeaguePortsmouthDivision 2