Alex Shepherd took three wickets and scored 27 not out as Waterlooville continued their winning start to the SPL season Picture: Keith Woodland

They bowled Sparsholt out for 141 at Rowlands Avenues before reaching their target for the loss of four wickets.

After seeing their opening two fixtures cancelled due to wet weather, they have now won three in a row and sit four points behind table-topping St Cross 2nds.

Opening bowler Ashan Silva and first change Joseph Mitchell both claimed 3-26 as the visitors slipped to 123-7.

Alex Shephard, the seventh bowler used by Ville, took the last three wickets, finishing with 3-22.

Shepherd then ended unbeaten on 27 - joint highest scorer alongside Josh McCoy - as Ville triumphed in the 42nd over.

Portsmouth & Southsea suffered a tense one-wicket defeat to Hook & Newnham 2nds.

Hook’s last man, Ollie May, hit the only he faced to the boundary to see his side pass P & S’ 186 all out total.

The visitors had done well to post that many after Shane Brewer (3-32) had helped reduce them to 9-4.

From the depths of 92-7, Dean Lee and captain Ben Saunders (22) added 57 for the eighth wicket Lee, who top scored with 60 off 72 balls, then put on another 36 for the ninth wicket with Bailey Kelly (12 not out).

Ewen Mansford (3-36) and Saunders (3-44) later bowled P & S back into contention.

