Waterlooville sport saddened by death of well-known footballer, cricketer and golfer Keith Dyke
Waterlooville sport has been saddened by the death of well known local footballer, cricketer and golfer Keith Dyke, 74, who was on Pompey’s books as a youngster.
Talented with ball in hand, Dyke was a junior at Fratton Park during the A-team days and a youth team-mate of Mick Mills, who went on to play for Ipswich Town and England.
But his hopes of becoming a full-time professional goalkeeper were dashed in 1965/66 when then Pompey boss George Smith controversially disbanded the reserve and youth teams, leaving a first team squad of just 16 players.
Savings of £20,000 annually were projected as Smith explained that "there was nothing but fish in the sea around Portsmouth".
Dyke then joined Bideford Town, playing as a semi-professional for the North Devon club, travelling 175 miles or more from his Waterlooville home for home matches alone : these were before the days when motorways criss-crossed the country. His hikes across single-carriageway roads took almost five hours !
He subsequently joined Salisbury – a less strenuous trip – still in the then powerful Western League.
His excellent glovework was perfect for cricket. He played as a batsman/wicketkeeper for Waterlooville for two decades or more and in his latter years led the Ville to the Southern League Second XI Championship title in 1986.
He ran the Truants midweek side which hosted touring teams at Rowlands Avenue and was a key member of the Petersville side which, in the early 1970s, broke a Southampton club stranglehold by winning the County Ground Knockout at Northlands Road.
After hanging up his wicketkeeping loves, Dyke turned his attentions to golf and for 15 years was a member at Waterlooville Golf Club, representing them in inter-club fixtures. MV.