Waterlooville sport saddened by death of well-known footballer, cricketer and golfer Keith Dyke

Keith Dyke, left, was a talented footballer, cricketer and golfer.

Talented with ball in hand, Dyke was a junior at Fratton Park during the A-team days and a youth team-mate of Mick Mills, who went on to play for Ipswich Town and England.

But his hopes of becoming a full-time professional goalkeeper were dashed in 1965/66 when then Pompey boss George Smith controversially disbanded the reserve and youth teams, leaving a first team squad of just 16 players.

Savings of £20,000 annually were projected as Smith explained that "there was nothing but fish in the sea around Portsmouth".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petersville, circa 1970s. Back (from left): John Hull, Brian Robbins, Keith Dyke, Derek Heims, Ricky Travis, Ian Megarry. Seated: Alan Bloxham, Bob Pullin, Peter Faulkner, Codge Greetham, Dave Cassell.

Dyke then joined Bideford Town, playing as a semi-professional for the North Devon club, travelling 175 miles or more from his Waterlooville home for home matches alone : these were before the days when motorways criss-crossed the country. His hikes across single-carriageway roads took almost five hours !

He subsequently joined Salisbury – a less strenuous trip – still in the then powerful Western League.

His excellent glovework was perfect for cricket. He played as a batsman/wicketkeeper for Waterlooville for two decades or more and in his latter years led the Ville to the Southern League Second XI Championship title in 1986.

He ran the Truants midweek side which hosted touring teams at Rowlands Avenue and was a key member of the Petersville side which, in the early 1970s, broke a Southampton club stranglehold by winning the County Ground Knockout at Northlands Road.