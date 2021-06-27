Waterlooville suffer late collapse to lose Southern Premier League game by just four runs to Hartley Wintney
Waterlooville lost their last three wickets for just one run to lose a tense Southern Premier League fixture against Hartley Wintney by just four runs.
Replying to Hartley’s 191-9 total, Ville reached 186-7 in reply with Tim Jackson unbeaten on 90 at one end.
However, at the other Sam Hillman (1) was run out and Harry McBride was dismissed for a duck by Anthony Parson (3-34).
That left Ville 187-9 and a third successive Division 1 defeat was sealed when last man Chris Parker was bowled for a second ball duck by Jamie Teale.
Jackson, hitting his second highest SPL score, had arrived at the crease early after opener Archie Reynolds (4) departed.
He put on 68 for the third wicket with Sonny Reynolds, who was second highest scorer with 34 before he was run out.
Earlier, Sam Robinson (3-28) and Sam Hillman (3-37) had impressed as Hartley recovered from 119-5 to post 191 after electing to bat.