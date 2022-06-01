They won on all four rinks, led by the 22-shot win on Gary Starks’ rink. Defeat meant that Cowplain dropped to bottom spot.

Priory took advantage of Rowner’s inactivity to move above them into second spot with a 17-shot win at Lee-on-the-Solent.

Priory won on two rinks, with the rinks of Adrian Snook and Martin Eggleton recording nine-shot wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Eggleton's rink win helped Priory move above Rowner into second place in Division 1 of the Portsmouth Bowls League. Picture: Mick Young

A single on the last end by Graham Hillier’s Solent rink meant they salvaged a win, after having squandered a six-shot lead with six ends to play.

Leigh Park recorded what they believe was their first ever win over Alexandra. In a tough battle throughout, they finally won by six shots.

It was the 13-shot win on Jamie Ward’s rink that overcame the 11-shot defeat at the hands of Steve Feilder’s Alex rink, whilst Barry Dixon’s crew won the last three ends to finish four clear.

The biggest shock of the night was the 63-shot thrashing Waterlooville suffered at home to Fareham. The visitors won on all four rinks, including a 36-shot success by Lee Cunningham’s wrecking crew.

Vospers maintained their grip on top spot in Division 2 with a 15-shot home win over Star & Crescent. With both clubs winning on two rinks it was the size of the victories on the rinks of Dean Boswell and Terry Smith that carried the day for Vospers.

Milton Park kept the pressure on Vospers with a four-shot win over Portsmouth Water. With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the six-shot win on Mick Brown’s rink that proved decisive. Tony Hall’s rink gained five shots on the last two ends in a losing cause.

Division 3 leaders Denmead extended their lead with a 24-shot home win over visitors Bridgemary.

Although they won on three rinks, it was the big wins on the rinks of Tony Sewell and Mike Wright that overcame the 20-shot win by Bridgemary’s Andy Dawson quartet.