Waverley take advantage of a Priory slip up to move into top spot in the Portsmouth Bowls League

Paul Cooke, right, helped Waverley take over top spot in the Portsmouth Bowls League.

Priory suffered a 17-shot loss on lowly Waterlooville’s carpet. With both clubs winning two rinks, it was the 16-shot victory by Barry Tovey’s rink that swung the match Ville’s way.

Waverley are the new leaders after beating Fareham by 17 shots at their Southsea home. After a titanic battle the previous night in the county club area final, which went down to the penultimate bowl, this one was a lot easier on the Waverley nerves. A 19-shot win by Paul Cooke’s rink settled the match in their favour, with both clubs sharing the rinks.

Rowner ended a two-game losing streak with a 51-shot home win over Cowplain, who still struggle on grass surfaces. Not surprisingly, they had two huge winning rinks; more surprising was the two-shot defeat inflicted on Barry Stafford’s rink by Dave Powe’s quartet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two thirds of the season having passed, Vospers and Milton Park are still locked in a race for the Division 2 title, with just a point separating them.

Vospers took over top spot with their 27-shot, all rink home win over Portsmouth Water.

There were double digit wins on the rinks of Dean Boswell and Dave Young.

Meanwhile, Milton Park picked up 14 points from their 32-shot home win over Naismith. They were prevented from getting all the points by Alan Cobb’s rink, who won despite having to lose 25 per cent of their match score for playing one short.

Star & Crescent improved on their last visit to Gosport by only losing by 31 shots, AND winning on Simon Filippi’s rink. A veil will be cast over how the other three fared!

Denmead moved closer to the Division 3 title with a 69-shot, all rink home win over Purbrook Heath.

Three of the Denmead rinks had big wins. The only one that didn’t had to contend with an 11-year old in the opposition rink showing his elderly mates how the game should be played.

The youngster was Jack Webb, making his debut for Purbrook. His younger brother Harry had made his the previous week.

Denmead need another 23 points to claim the title and that could be resolved in a fortnight’s time when Gas host Denmead.