The Portsmouth Academy has achieved its Quality Mark for Physical Education, Sport and Physical Activity (PESSPA)

The Portsmouth Academy is one of only six state comprehensive secondary schools in England in the 2022–2023 academic year to have been awarded a prestigious honour.

The Academy, on St Mary’s Road in Fratton and a member of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, has achieved its Quality Mark for Physical Education, Sport and Physical Activity (PESSPA) by the Association for Physical Education (afPE).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the school is providing outstanding physical activities and resources to its students within the school day, as well as providing extra-curricular options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Gomez, Head of PE at The Portsmouth Academy

Sarah Gomez, Head of PE at The Portsmouth Academy, believes this recognition is just the beginning.

She said: "We’re feeling really ecstatic about this award.

"A lot of hard work has been put in over the years, so it's not just something we’ve worked towards recently; the team has been striving to provide sporting excellence for years, and we have plans to implement even more improvements.

"This award is an amalgamation of the trips, the fixtures, the whole school sports events, sports contracts, sports leaders— it's everything all put together to lead to this moment.

"It's really fulfilling to have that finally recognised."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Quality Mark will now be valid for three years and will recognise the strong delivery of PE and sport at the school.

The Portsmouth Academy has a top-spec outdoor Multi-Use Games Area, a large sports hall, a grass running track and a long jump sand pit.

The accolade is gained through a self-review and evaluation process that involves the completion of an application form as well as a school visit by one of the afPE’s validation teams of highly qualified school improvement professionals.

Miss Gomez continued: "I’m so grateful to everyone who has contributed to this moment and given the extra time into our school clubs, lunchtime clubs, fixtures cover for lessons, and all for the benefit of our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because, like I've said, everything that we've done isn't possible in just one year. It's years of the whole school coming together to deliver an outstanding sports provision."

The Quality Mark will provide a variety of benefits to the school, which include the provision of a framework to undertake a rigorous self-review of sport at the school, a platform for sharing sporting excellence and success with a network of schools and an opportunity to outline where the school is now and where it’s going to positively transform the lives of young people.

Natalie Sheppard, Principal at The Portsmouth Academy, said: "I’m thrilled about the news of our sports department being recognised nationally, once again.

"At The Portsmouth Academy, we’re on a mission to empower young people to meet the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether that’s in the world of sport or something else, I’m encouraged to see that this area of our curriculum has been recognised for its excellence.”

The Portsmouth Academy is hosting an open event for prospective students on Wednesday October 4 (6pm-8pm). Families can explore the school, as well as speak to staff and students.

*The Portsmouth Academy is a member of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, a family of 26 schools spanning Devon, Hampshire, Kent, and Essex.