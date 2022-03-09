Wheelchair rugby taster session being held in Portsmouth this weekend

A Wheelchair Rugby taster session is being held at the Mounbatten Centre in Portsmouth this Sunday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Team Solent Sharks Wheelchair Rugby Club are holding the session at the Mountbatten Centre on Sunday (10.30am-2.30pm.)

‘Anyone with a physical disability aged 12 and over is welcome to have a try,’ said Sharks secretary Vince Barton.

The Sharks were formed in 2012 shortly after the London Paralympics with the help of GB player Aaron Phipps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phipps was awarded the MBE after helping GB win the Paralympic gold in Tokyo last summer. The best GB had previously finished was fourth in 1996, 2004 and 2008.

The Sharks train twice a week at Solent University in Southampton - on a Sunday (11am-2pm) and on a Tuesday (6.45pm-8.45pm).

They currently have a squad of around 20 players, including players from the Portsmouth and Leigh Park areas.