Wheelchair rugby taster session being held in Portsmouth this weekend
The only wheelchair rugby club in Hampshire have organised a taster session in Portsmouth this weekend.
Team Solent Sharks Wheelchair Rugby Club are holding the session at the Mountbatten Centre on Sunday (10.30am-2.30pm.)
‘Anyone with a physical disability aged 12 and over is welcome to have a try,’ said Sharks secretary Vince Barton.
The Sharks were formed in 2012 shortly after the London Paralympics with the help of GB player Aaron Phipps.
Phipps was awarded the MBE after helping GB win the Paralympic gold in Tokyo last summer. The best GB had previously finished was fourth in 1996, 2004 and 2008.
The Sharks train twice a week at Solent University in Southampton - on a Sunday (11am-2pm) and on a Tuesday (6.45pm-8.45pm).
They currently have a squad of around 20 players, including players from the Portsmouth and Leigh Park areas.
Further details on the Sharks is available from Barton on 07572 439581 or by emailing [email protected]