Where Liam Dawson’s magnificent Metro Bank One-Day Cup semi-final seven-wicket haul puts him in List A record books

Liam Dawson bagged a stunning 7-15 as Hampshire thrashed Warwickshire in the semi-final of the Metro-Bank Cup at Edgbaston. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

The England all-rounder claimed a stunning 7-15 - his best figures in any format - as Warwickshire collapsed to 93 all out at Edgbaston.

That was the second lowest team total recorded in this year’s tournament with Hampshire’s nine-wicket victory booking them a Trent Bridge final against Leicestershire on September 16.

Dawson broke a 58-year-old record in the process. For it was back in 1965 that Hampshire’s previous best List A bowling figures had been recorded - Peter Sainsbury’s 7-30 in a Gillette Cup tie against part-timers Norfolk.

Dawson’s figures were also the SEVENTH best ever recorded in a List A game on British soil.

The record remains the 8-21 taken by West Indian legend Michael Holding playing for Derbyshire against Sussex in a NatWest Trophy tie in 1988.

Holding ripped out the entirety of the Sussex top six - Imran Khan one of four batters to be dismissed for a duck.

That performance surpassed the 8-26 that Keith Boyce - another West Indian - had taken playing for Essex against Lancashire in a 40-over John Player League fixture in 1971.

England spin legend Derek Underwood is third in the list, having bagged 8-31 for Kent against Scotland at Edinburgh in a NatWest Trophy tie in 1987.

Another West Indian, Kevin Stoute, returned 8-46 playing for West Indies A against Lancashire at Old Trafford in 2010.

The fifth and final bowler to have bagged eight wickets is former Hampshire seamer Simon Francis. Playing for Somerset in a Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy tie in 2004, he took 8-66 against Derbyshire.

A fourth West Indian appears in the list above Dawson - Wayne Daniel ending with 7-12 while playing for Middlesex against the Minor Counties East in 1978.

The Ransomes and Reavell Sports and Social Club ground in Ipswich had almost certainly never before witnessed anything like the fearsome Daniel running riot through the part-timers’ batting order.

Elsewhere, Northants’ Charl Pietersen had taken a stunning 7-10 in a Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy tie in 2005. But that was out of the UK - instead, that fixture took place against Denmark in Brondby!

Dawson’s previous List A best in 163 appearances was his 6-46 against Sussex in a Royal London One-Day Cup tie in 2015. He also scored an unbeaten 73 that day at The Ageas Bowl.

There have been seven cases of a bowler taking five or more wickets in a Metro Bank Cup tie this year, and Hampshire have provided three of them.

As well as Dawson, Ian Holland bagged 5-35 against Surrey and Brad Wheal 5-47 against Lancashire.

Tuesday’s victory at Edgbaston was Hampshire’s 19th in limited-overs cricket in 2023, with seven losses.