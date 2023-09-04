Scott Taylor ended the season with 37 SPL wickets as Gosport won promotion from Division 3 on the final day. Picture: Keith Woodland

Taylor lifted the curtain on the 2023 league season with a career best 6-9 as Boro routed Fareham & Crofton for 99.

And he finished off with 6-19 as Fawley collapsed from 52-2 to 89 all out at Privett Park.

Needing a large points win to be certain of following champions Sway into Division 2, Gosport stormed to a 10-wicket triumph.

With Parley also winning on the final day, Boro ended up with a points per game average of 15.36 - compared to the Dorset club’s 15.21!

Lowly Fareham’s shock win against Parley in the penultimate round of games eventually proved hugely important in the promotion race.

As for Taylor, his second six-wicket haul of the season saw him end joint top of the entire four-division SPL list of leading wicket-takers.

His haul of 37 victims - at an average of just 8.49 - was the same as South Wilts bowler Tom Grant (12.00 average).

After being inserted, Fawley had progressed to 52-2 when Taylor struck for the first time, having Trishawn Francis (17) caught by Ollie Lunt.

He then bowled Bailey Parratt (9) and Fawley were 68-5 when Taylor trapped top scorer Suniar Munir (24) leg before.

Muhammad Ali took 2-27 as Fawley’s tail failed to wag, the last five wickets clattering for just 15 runs.

Openers Ollie Lunt (46 not out) and Lee Harrop (21 not out) knocked off Gosport’s small target inside 10 overs.

They were given a huge helping hand by Fawley sending down 25 wides, 17 of which Sam Davies conceded in his two overs.

Lunt smacked five fours and three sixes off just 31 balls, to end as the division’s leading run-scorer. The Australian, in his first season at Gosport, finished with 573 SPL runs.

Peter Hayward starred with bat and ball as Havant 2nds defeated Bashley 2nds by 18 runs.

Batting at No 7, he top scored with 57 and then dismissed both Bash openers cheaply en route to figures of 3-40.

But Havant, who for large parts of the season were occupying the second promotion place, ended up fourth.

Havant were 102-5 when Hayward walked to the crease. He hit nine fours in a 59-ball innings before he was dismissed by Neil Taylor (5-30).

Bashley contributed 34 wides in a total of 36 extras as Havant were bowled out for 204. And those free runs would prove crucial.

Turned then removed openers James Turner (0) and Josh Parsons (7), and was also bowling when Ben Feeney ran out Alex Bourne (6).

George Wilson (49) and Arno Hattingh (38) put on 95 for the fourth wicket, but they fell in quick succession as Bash slipped to 112-6.

It was 142-9 when Warren Turner (3-39) ran through most of the tail. But Havant were held up by No 7 Jack Harris (42) and Taylor (13 not out) adding 38 for the final wicket.