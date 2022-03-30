Zoe Wimshurst, right, netted twice for Portsmouth in their win against Banbury. Picture: Vernon Nash

The Oxfordshire visitors took the lead from their first short corner on 10 minutes, Kezia Winter saving a shot only for the rebound to be fired past her.

Within five minutes, Portsmouth were level through a slick short corner routine where the ball was switched back to injector Sam Hassell to net.

They took the lead through a second short corner conversation, this time a straight strike by skipper Nadz Moore.

After the break, midfield general Zoe Wimshurst saw a superb effort disallowed by an umpire who deemed that she had not moved the ball five metres before slotting home. Almost immediately, she picked up a loose ball and fired home from the top of the circle.

A collision between two Banbury players ended with Portsmouth conceding a second. After one of the players fell to the ground, the ball rolled free to another Banbury forward.

One umpire was signalling for the game to be stopped for the injury and the Portsmouth players hesitated, only to see the opponent score. The second umpire ignored protests and let the goal stand.

This reinvigorated Portsmouth and, from a short corner, four successful passes left Wimshurst to slide the ball into an open net.

With only one match remaining, at Slough this weekend, Portsmouth look to be heading for a top half finish - probably better than expected given last summer’s promotion.

Portsmouth 2nds travelled to Blandford & Sturminster 1 for a Division 2 South fixture with only six of their regular squad.

Despite that, they netted three times in the opening 25 minutes and ended up with a magnificent seven-goal haul.

Lois Haigh opened the scoring before Georgia Clist netted a penalty after Haigh was fouled by the keeper. Clist quickly added her second from a penalty corner.

Blandford hit back late in the first half and added another shortly after the restart.

But from then on, Portsmouth dominated.

Katie Davey and Clist worked the left well, leading to Haigh’s second goal.