Wins for Copnor, Portchester and Craneswater in Portsmouth Summer Snooker League

Copnor A&E had home advantage as they overcame Waterlooville Bananas 6-3.

Steve Toms, Ant Lacey and Dan Compton won their frames for Copnor before Wayne Rendle replied for the Bananas with a brilliant 73 break. Kev Harding (Copnor) and Dan Lee (Bananas) took the final two singles frames.

Copnor clinched the first two pairs games through Toms and Harding then Mark Tillison and Scott Compton to get past the winning post.

Portchester X saw off Copnor D by the same scoreline.

Mark Kingswell gave Portchester the opening frame only for Andy Hall to level the scores and Steve Green then put Copnor in front.

But Luke Roberts, Karl Cake and Adam Gillen all won their frames to put the the X men on the brink of victory before Cake and Lee Paice won the first pairs game to get over the line. Hall and Green combined for Copnor’s other frame win.

The A team defeated the R side 7-2 in the battle of the Craneswater teams.

It started well for the R team as Grant Vernon won his frame, but Andy Boulton (38 break), Adrian Binding, Rob Kirby, Mick Kirby and Phil Watson all won their singles frames for the A side.

The A team then claimed the first two pairs matches, meaning Vernon’s 31 break for the R side was in vain.

In Division Two, the Cowplain teams went head-to-head and Z side came away with an 8-1 victory against the Misfits.

Nathan Hickley, Steve Hughes (46 break) and Dave Rees got the Z team up and running before Ryan Houghton pulled one back for the Misfits.

That was as good as it got for them, though, as the Z team won the next two frames thanks to Heath Smith and Ben Hounsome, plus all three pairs matches, with Hughes making breaks of 31 and 34 to boot.

Waterlooville C just came out 5-4 winners at home to Copnor B.

The scores were level after the singles games, with Keith Neil, Barry Woolley and Dave Pink winning for Waterlooville, and Dan Walter, Dave Sheen and Adam Osbourne successful for Copnor.

Waterlooville won the first two pairs matches through Richie Burnett and Pink then Woolley and Rob Derry jnr to get over the line.

In Division Three, Pompey Royals ran out 7-2 winners at home to Cowplain B.

The Royals got off to a flying start, winning the first four singles games via Chad Wainwright, Shaun Orsmond, Paul Tinsley and Paul Chivers.

Darren Arnold pulled a frame back for Cowplain, but Martin Bell put the Royals 5-1 ahead and they proceeded to win two of the three pairs matches to complete a good night.

Alexandra Bowls came away from Copnor Zee with a close 5-4 victory.

Matt Sheath and Paul Taylor got the away side off to a good start, and though Johnny Hartley won his frame for Copnor, Karl Davies and Alan Freemantle put the ABC in charge.

Leon Smith got a frame back for Copnor and then teamed up with Harry Hartley to triumph in a pairs match, but Freemantle and Darren Paffett joined forces to pocket the frame that took Alexandra over the line.