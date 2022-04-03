Women’s cricket World Cup final heartache for former Portsmouth Grammar School pupil Charlie Dean

England's Charlie Dean reacts after her dimissal during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup final. Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP.

The 21-year-old, who started her cricketing career at Havant, was part of the England women’s side beaten by 71 runs by favourites Australia in New Zealand.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy struck a sensational record-breaking century as her side denied England back-to-back successes.

The wicketkeeper put on a batting masterclass on her way to hitting the highest ever individual score in an ODI World Cup final, overtaking fellow Australian Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007.

England's Charlie Dean plays a shot watched by the Australia's wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup final. Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP.

Healy hit 170 from 138 deliveries, putting her side in a dominant position before she was eventually out, stumped by Amy Jones off Anya Shrubsole, after surviving being dropped by Danni Wyatt on 41, as Australia made 356.

England struggled to form partnerships in reply, despite an excellent century from Nat Sciver (148 not out) as they made 285 all out.

England’s highest partnership came with Sciver alongside No 10 Dean at the back end of the innings, where they put on 65 for the ninth wicket, but it was too little too late. Dean scored 21 off 24 balls.

Off spinner Dean, who only made her senior England debut last September, ended the 50-over tournament as England’s second highest wicket-taker with 11 from six matches at an average of 18.

In only her second World Cup game, she bagged 4-23 in the win against India - the sixth best figures in the tournament - in a group victory which was a repeat of the 2017 final at Lord’s when England won the trophy for the first time since 1993.

Dean also took 3-31 in the final group game against Bangladesh, which saw England seal a semi-final place with a fourth straight win - this after the holders had lost their first three matches.

As well as her wickets, Dean also played a valuable role with the bat - her last-wicket partnership with Shrobsole helping England to a tense one-wicket group success against tournament hosts New Zealand.

Chasing 204 for victory, England had slipped from 176 for four in the 41st over to 196 for nine in the 46th before Dean and Shrubsole saw them home.

The youngster started her cricket career at Havant, where her father Steve was a top-order batsman. Steve was more than a decent player himself, with over 10,000 Minor Counties Championship runs for Staffordshire and a sole appearance for Warwickshire CCC.

Charlie Dean played for Hampshire at under-13, under-15 and under-17 levels, making her debut for the senior county side in 2016. For the last two years she has played 50-over cricket for the Southern Vipers, helping them win the Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy in 2020.