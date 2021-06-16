Wragg’s unbeaten ton in vain as Havant lose tense Hampshire League game to Rowner by just four runs

Tom Wragg scored his second Havant century of 2021 in the Hampshire League Division 5 South East loss to Rowner.

Wragg was one of two players - along with Rowner skipper Rob Bowman - who was on the field for the duration of the match.

Opening the batting, Bowman compiled an unbeaten 93 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Noel Baiju (3-24) and Jake Nicholas (2-16) reduced Rowner to 67-4, but Ben Smith (27) helped his captain add 74 for the fifth wicket.

With Bowman making his highest league score since an unbeaten 99 against United Services Portsmouth in 2019, Rowner finished on 196-8.

Danielle Ransley (2-58) was also amongst the wickets.

The Havant innings got off to a shaky start, Andrew Ransley (4) bowled by Matt Stancliffe in the first over.

No 3 Sam Woodgate (2) followed in the third over, also bowled by Stancliffe who was to record an impressive 4-25.

A 96-run partnership for the fourth wicket between opener Wragg and Himanshu Chandra (50 off 50 balls) steadied the innings.

Nerves were clearly on show when tailenders Nicholas and Baiju were both run out without scoring, and Havant started the final over needing six for victory.

Though Wragg ended unbeaten on 101, Havant could only manage a single to finish on 196-8.

It was Wragg’s second ton of the year, having previously scored 106 in a friendly for the 3rds against Hayling Island 2nds on May 1.

Sreejith Pillai and Jomi Mathew returned combined figures of 8-11 as Solent Rangers skittled Railway Triangle 2nds at Farlington.

Mathew bagged 4-6 off eight overs while Pillai did even better - taking 4-5 off 26 balls as Triangle collapsed to 44 all out.

Zoe Stride (12) and captain Stuart White (12) were the only batters in double figures, while Ben Jones (7) was the only other player to score more than three.

White had earlier taken 5-43 - his best ever HL figures - as Solent were bowled out for 139 (Rodney Watson 3-28).

The top five only managed 30 between them but Rangers were rescued by middle order pair Praveen Alex (36) and Jisho Sebastian (28).

Jonty Page bagged a five-wicket haul for the second week running as Emsworth 2nds were beaten by Steep 2nds.

The opening bowler followed up his 6-22 burst against Fareham & Crofton 3rds by taking 5-28 as Emsworth posted 172.

Page dismissed opener Clive Pailin (20) then came back for a second spell to mop up the tail. Jamie Chapman (62) top scored for Emsworth.