Carl Fuggle. Picture: Sarah Standing

They are off the mark in League D following an impressive 9-3 victory against Copnor E.

Dean Russell got Xcels off to a flyer and the lead was extended with wins for Sam Laxton (32 break), dad Wayne Laxton and Dave Wheeler.

Craneswater Q and Waterlooville Bananas couldn’t be separated in a 6-6 draw - individual wins coming from Josh Sawyer (Craneswater) and Chris Potter (Bananas).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Talley put Emsworth ahead in their League B fixture against Craneswater A. But the visitors hit back to win 8-4 with braces from Andy Boulton, Ian Carter and Mark Jones.

Cowplain Z player Steve Hughes gave away a hefty 40-point start in his game against Broadoak B, but still triumphed. Broadoak, though, hit back to win 7-5 with doubles from Lance Cornwell and Mark Restall.

North End Bowls Club made it two wins out of two in League A with a 9-3 trouncing of Copnor D.

It was one way traffic from the start as Mark Richardson enjoyed the pleasure of a 50-point start as he won his frames. Ian Pledge and Richard Jones also collected a brace, with the other matches all drawn.

Cowplain Gas remain top of this league as they edged past Bellair X 7-5 thanks to doubles from Neil Kirby and Gary Swatton. The highlight for Bellair was a brace from the ever reliable Trevor Sanders.

Portchester X came from behind to win their League C encounter 7-5 at Broadoak Dandy’s.

Dandy’s led through Carl Fuggle but Portchester stormed back through Mark Kingswell. Karl Cake and Neil Turp. Terry Fuggle’s late success was purely a consolation.

Stoke Sharks look good for a quarter final slot as they defeated Waterlooville A 8-4.

Franke Jakeway (Ville) won his frames but Simon Tulley, Ian Lewis and Chris Roebuck saw Sharks claim victory.

Gary Green’s draw enabled hosts Waterlooville C to complete a 7-5 victory over Cowplain Misfits.

Misfits led through Dean Bates but Ville hit back through Gary Wilton, Barry Woolley and Rob Derry Snr.