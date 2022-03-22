Xcels claim first win of the Pete Rook Cup campaign – Portsmouth Snooker League round-up
Waterlooville Xcels have picked up their first win of the Portsmouth Snooker League’s Peter Rook Cup campaign.
They are off the mark in League D following an impressive 9-3 victory against Copnor E.
Dean Russell got Xcels off to a flyer and the lead was extended with wins for Sam Laxton (32 break), dad Wayne Laxton and Dave Wheeler.
Craneswater Q and Waterlooville Bananas couldn’t be separated in a 6-6 draw - individual wins coming from Josh Sawyer (Craneswater) and Chris Potter (Bananas).
Wayne Talley put Emsworth ahead in their League B fixture against Craneswater A. But the visitors hit back to win 8-4 with braces from Andy Boulton, Ian Carter and Mark Jones.
Cowplain Z player Steve Hughes gave away a hefty 40-point start in his game against Broadoak B, but still triumphed. Broadoak, though, hit back to win 7-5 with doubles from Lance Cornwell and Mark Restall.
North End Bowls Club made it two wins out of two in League A with a 9-3 trouncing of Copnor D.
It was one way traffic from the start as Mark Richardson enjoyed the pleasure of a 50-point start as he won his frames. Ian Pledge and Richard Jones also collected a brace, with the other matches all drawn.
Cowplain Gas remain top of this league as they edged past Bellair X 7-5 thanks to doubles from Neil Kirby and Gary Swatton. The highlight for Bellair was a brace from the ever reliable Trevor Sanders.
Portchester X came from behind to win their League C encounter 7-5 at Broadoak Dandy’s.
Dandy’s led through Carl Fuggle but Portchester stormed back through Mark Kingswell. Karl Cake and Neil Turp. Terry Fuggle’s late success was purely a consolation.
Stoke Sharks look good for a quarter final slot as they defeated Waterlooville A 8-4.
Franke Jakeway (Ville) won his frames but Simon Tulley, Ian Lewis and Chris Roebuck saw Sharks claim victory.
Gary Green’s draw enabled hosts Waterlooville C to complete a 7-5 victory over Cowplain Misfits.
Misfits led through Dean Bates but Ville hit back through Gary Wilton, Barry Woolley and Rob Derry Snr.
Compiled by Steve Toms