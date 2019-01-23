Forum helps set plans in place for Wightlink Warriors with fans and management 

Have your say

Plans were set down for the Wightlink Warriors season ahead as supporters, riders, sponsors and volunteers turned out in good numbers for the fans forum at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium.

There was good interaction between management and fans, writes Rob Dyer.

Fans were able to hear from Warriors co-promoters Martin Widman, who was present, and Barry Bishop, via video link.

The Isle of Wight club are delighted to be able to renew and extend the sponsorship arrangements with Wightlink with further initiatives under discussion.

Other sponsorship take up is good with one or two new opportunities to be publicised shortly.

Admission prices including season tickets are to be held at 2018 level.

The press and practice date will be confirmed once the championship fixtures for Eastbourne have been finalised.

Warriors management feel it will be essential to have their doubling up riders Ben Morley and Georgie Wood available to meet press and sponsors.

The first meeting will be on Thursday, April 11 – the Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy.

Wightlink Wizards will continue next season in the Southern Development League and whenever possible their races will be integrated with the main fixture.

My First Skid goes from strength to strength providing anyone of any age or standard with opportunity to ride a speedway bike in safe surroundings and in turn provides the club with additional income.

The club is hugely indebted to the magnificent work done by all the volunteers.

Opportunities still exist for more helpers and the management will be pleased to have a chat with anyone who thinks they can assist.

The new National Supporters Group announced last November is now recruiting and the club would like somebody to represent the IOW.

There is a tight deadline for this unpaid role that will give a voice at speedway’s top table.