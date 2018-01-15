GB rider will return for Young Lions island camp

Have your say

THE Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium will host another Young Lions camp next month.

After the success of the speedway training initiative on the Isle of Wight last year it will be back on again.

Under-21 boss Neil Vatcher has organised a camp for February 13 to February 15.

It will comprise two days on the track with one day in the gym, with both nutrition and mechanical advice included.

GB World Cup rider and former islander Steve Worrall will be back to pass on his speedway knowledge.

He will be joined by a personal trainer to supervise the gym sessions and advise on nutrition.

Vatcher said: ‘We had a terrific response from everyone involved in last year’s event and will be carrying this success in to this season’s camp.

‘Many of the riders who came last year displayed significant progress in 2017 and I know we can continue to develop British youngsters for the benefit of the sport going forward.

‘My thanks go to the Isle of Wight promotion and their dedicated band of volunteers for helping to make the camp happen.’

The Isle of Wight outfit will be delighted to help with the Young Lions.

Vatcher worked his young charges very hard last year and they clearly benefited as their on-track performances showed.

As always, the Warriors will extend a traditional warm welcome.

Warrior fans will, of course, be very welcome to attend and watch the riders go through their paces on track.

– Rob Dyer