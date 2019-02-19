Isle of Wight speedway outfit Wizards will be out to do club proud and chase honours

Having recently confirmed the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Wizards speedway team were good to go in the newly amalgamated Midland & Southern Development League, the race management team have been discussing which riders will be offered the opportunity to don the Wizards breastplate when the season gets under way.

With the regulations allowing for a squad of six riders, home fans will be delighted to see the return of many familiar faces and the line up will feature captain Ben Ilsley, James Luckman, Jamie Sealey, Chris Watts, Morgan Williams and Chad Wirtzfeld, writes Rob Dyer.

Joint team manager Kevin Shepherd said: ‘Collectively we learned an awful lot last season with the riders getting better with the benefit of competitive track time.

‘They all demonstrated progress and have continued to work hard at the My First Skid winter practice sessions so it is right that we stick by them and give them more opportunities in 2019.

‘With Chad now fit and learning even more from a reserve berth with the Warriors, we believe we have a well-rounded group who will be out to do the club proud and challenge for honours.’