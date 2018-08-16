Main man Meyers sends the Dreadnoughts through

Have your say

LUKE Head-Rapson admitted the Portsmouth Dreadnoughts’ 55-0 win over Torbay Trojans in their first play-off game of the season is a huge boost of confidence going into the semi-finals.

The Hooks Lane side beat their Devon opponents in an SFC South division two shootout on Sunday

The Dreadnoguts are now at the same stage they reached last year, and Head-Rapson said the team should take great confidence from their latest performance as they prepare to face South Wales Warriors in their next game.

He said: ‘This result is great for our confidence.

‘A play-off win with a shutout is class and should be a huge boost for our confidence.

‘It should reassure the team that we can compete with South Wales Warriors.

‘We can go there with a mentality we can win the game.’

Against Trojans, the Dreadnoughts intercepted the ball early on and Ben Meyers ran into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

The hosts' defence held strong and forced Torbay to punt. The ball was caught by returner Meyers who ran 60 yards downfield to score.

The Dreadnoughts went for the extra point, fumbled the ball but managed to run it in for the extra two points.

Meyers continued to impress and ran the ball into the end zone to make the score 20-0, before the Dreadnoughts added a fourth touchdown.

And once again it was that man Meyers, who added to his personal points tally from another punt return. The extra two points were converted.

The home side extended their lead in the third quarter with another touchdown and conversion.

With the game nearing its end, a fumble recovery by the Dreadnoughts defence saw George Evans run the ball into the end zone.

Jake Smith added the last touchdown with a catch.

Head-Rapson added: ‘I thought Torbay would be a much more capable team.

‘They probably weren't as good as we expected, possibly due to absences and injuries.

‘They weren’t the team they have been all year which is disappointing.’

The Dreadnoughts now travel to South Wales on Sunday. The coach said he would not let the disappointment suffered at the same time last year affect his troops.

‘We have a lot of new players and you have to get over things and forget about losses,’ he said.

‘It is a completely different team and a completely different situation.’