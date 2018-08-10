Portsmouth Dreadnoughts ready for play-off challenge

PORTSMOUTH DREADNOUGHTS head into their first play-off game of the season on the back of an emphatic 72-0 win over Hastings Conquerors.

Luke Head-Rapson’s side will face Torbay Trojans on Sunday at Hooks Lane and a victory will see them through to the semi-final of the SFC South division two play-offs.

The players are in good spirits following the convincing away success against Hastings last Sunday.

Head coach Head-Rapson said: ‘This win puts us in a good mindset for the play-off game.

‘It is good to erase some of the bad feelings from the previous game and hopefully we’ll play better because of it.’

It didn’t take long for the Dreadnoughts to go ahead when Jack Flemming got his first touchdown of the game and Kieran Bellinger converted the extra two points.

Hastings were forced to punt when their offence took to the field and the visitors scored again with their next drive through Ash Martin. Again, they scored the additional two points.

Ryan Oxley then sacked the Conquerors’ quarterback in the endzone for a safety The first half saw more touchdowns from Dan Thomas, Oxley and Flemming to give the Dreadnoughts a 48-0 lead at the break.

At the start of the third quarter, Thomas added his second touchdown before Mike Kiddell scored another six points.

With the game nearing its end, there was just enough time for Thomas Usai and Joe Clulow to add another two touchdowns.

Head-Rapson is now calling for his troops to dig deep and put in a good performance in Sunday’s game against Torbay (2.30pm).

He added: ‘Hopefully we’ll play well. We secured the home fixture and it is a big advantage to play in front of our home crowd.

‘It should be a good game, Torbay are a tough team. They are very strong, have a powerful offence and a good defence.

‘I expect them to be one of the best teams we have faced all year. It will be a tremendous challenge and that’s one of the best things about football, it is to be in the play-offs and play competitive teams in the games that matter.

‘If we play our best, I am confident we can win.’